Major policing operation as London braces for mass Armistice Day pro-Palestine march
With approximately 500,000 people expected to attend the march, it could be one of the biggest political marches in UK history
A major policing operation is underway in the capital, as the city braces for what is expected to be one of the largest political marches in British history on Saturday.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has issued a plea for “unity” amid tensions over the pro-Palestinian march, set to go ahead on the same day the UK marks the end of the First World War, PA reports. There have been concerns about the risk of counter-protests, with areas like Whitehall and the Westminster Abbey Field of Remembrance fenced off to prevent protesters getting in - while police have been given additional powers to search people for weapons.
The planned route for the march – expected to be the biggest since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on 7 October – goes from Hyde Park to the US embassy in Vauxhall. There will then be speeches made on a stage set up near the end of the march, with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, actors Maxine Peake and Juliet Stevenson, and Husam Zomlot - head of the Palestine mission to the UK - expected to speak.
Scotland Yard has deployed nearly 2,000 officers across central London over the weekend, while hours before the demonstration was set to begin, Sky News reports police officers could be seen guarding the Cenotaph - although the march is not expected to go near the monument. The Met Police say more than 100 arrests for offences including supporting proscribed organisations and serious hate crime have been made over the last four major Palestinian protests.
On the eve of the mass protest, the Prime Minister urged those taking part to do so “respectfully and peacefully” and to respect Armistice Day commemorations. “This act of remembrance is fundamental to who we are as a country, and I want to reassure those wishing to pay their respects, attend services and travel that they can and should do so,” Sunak said in a statement.
There are expected to be other pro-Palestine demonstrations across the UK on Saturday, while there have been reports far-right group the National Front is also planning a march to the Cenotaph on Sunday afternoon.
Large crowd clashes with police near Cenotaph
Clashes broke out between police and groups attempting to reach the Cenotaph ahead of the two minutes silence at 11am.
The large crowd of people bearing St George’s flags was seen walking along Embankment and shouting “England till I die”.
A line of police attempted to stop them from reaching Whitehall but the group pushed through, with some shouting “let’s have them” as officers hit out with batons.
Pro-Palestinian protestors arrive at Hyde Park
A stream of pro-Palestinian protestors are arriving at Hyde Park near the designated starting point for the march.
Hundreds have already descended on the area, many are carrying Palestinian flags while others clutch placards emblazoned with slogans such as “free Palestine”, “hands of al Aqsa”, “end Israeli apartheid” and “end the siege” and “baby killer Biden stop arming Israel”.
People in high-vis jackets are giving out placards.
Abid Mahmood, 25, holding a Palestinian flag, travelled from Birmingham to London yesterday to attend the march.
He said: “Palestine needs us, they haven’t got anybody else they need us. No-ones backing them and it’s cruel what’s happening, to see people getting killed, babies getting killed — they need our support. We’re here for a good reason not to cause trouble, we have come to peacefully protest.”
Police on duty at Cenotaph
Metropolitan Police officers on duty beside the Cenotaph on Whitehall, central London, ahead of marches planned for the centre of the city on Saturday - Armistice Day.
In remembrance
Hundreds of people gathered at the Cenotaph to observe two minutes of silence to commemorate the UK’s war dead at 11am.
Sunak pleads for 'unity'
A 'very difficult weekend' for police
A major policing operation has been set up in the capital around the march, as well as other protest activities planned over the weekend.
The number of officers on duty in London will be double the usual amount, with 1,850 officers on Saturday and 1,375 on Sunday.
An exclusion zone will be put in place using metal barriers covering Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, the Westminster Abbey Field of Remembrance and other relevant areas, to prevent those on the march from entering the locations. The Cenotaph will also have a dedicated 24-hour police presence.
The Met says the march and all speeches must end at 5pm, and officers have been given additional powers to search anyone in the area for weapons, and requires people in the area to remove face coverings that could be concealing their identity.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor told PA that t will be a “very difficult weekend" for policing. “We have got a significant march taking place... We are aware there will be counter-protests, as well as a lot of people who would ordinarily come to London to mark their respect on Armistice Day, on Remembrance Sunday.
“Our job is to ensure that we police without fear or favour, that we balance the rights of everybody, be that protesters, counter-protesters, or people living or coming into London," he added. “And our job this weekend is to ensure that people are kept safe, and that is what my focus is on.”
What is expected to happen at the march?
An estimated half a million protesters will officially gather at Hyde Park, about a mile from Whitehall, at noon. They will then march to the US embassy in Vauxhall, south of the Thames, in what is expected to be one of the biggest political marches in British history.
There will then be speeches, with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, actors Maxine Peake and Juliet Stevenson, and Husam Zomlot - head of the Palestine mission to the UK - expected to speak.
