With approximately 500,000 people expected to attend the march, it could be one of the biggest political marches in UK history

A major policing operation is underway in the capital, as the city braces for what is expected to be one of the largest political marches in British history on Saturday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has issued a plea for “unity” amid tensions over the pro-Palestinian march, set to go ahead on the same day the UK marks the end of the First World War, PA reports. There have been concerns about the risk of counter-protests, with areas like Whitehall and the Westminster Abbey Field of Remembrance fenced off to prevent protesters getting in - while police have been given additional powers to search people for weapons.

The planned route for the march – expected to be the biggest since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on 7 October – goes from Hyde Park to the US embassy in Vauxhall. There will then be speeches made on a stage set up near the end of the march, with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, actors Maxine Peake and Juliet Stevenson, and Husam Zomlot - head of the Palestine mission to the UK - expected to speak.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police on duty beside the Cenotaph in Whitehall, central London, ahead of marches planned for Armistice Day (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Scotland Yard has deployed nearly 2,000 officers across central London over the weekend, while hours before the demonstration was set to begin, Sky News reports police officers could be seen guarding the Cenotaph - although the march is not expected to go near the monument. The Met Police say more than 100 arrests for offences including supporting proscribed organisations and serious hate crime have been made over the last four major Palestinian protests.

On the eve of the mass protest, the Prime Minister urged those taking part to do so “respectfully and peacefully” and to respect Armistice Day commemorations. “This act of remembrance is fundamental to who we are as a country, and I want to reassure those wishing to pay their respects, attend services and travel that they can and should do so,” Sunak said in a statement.

There are expected to be other pro-Palestine demonstrations across the UK on Saturday, while there have been reports far-right group the National Front is also planning a march to the Cenotaph on Sunday afternoon.