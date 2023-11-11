English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson was seen walking from Whitehall in the direction of Hyde Park, where pro-Palestine groups are due to begin today’s Armistice Day pro-Palestine march.

Tommy Robinson speaks to police officers as he arrives at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, central London, ahead of a pro-Palestinian protest march. Jeff Moore/PA Wire

The Metropolitan Police have faced “aggression” from pro-Palestine march counter-protesters ahead of the service at the Cenotaph, a spokesperson has said. While the two minutes’ silence was marked, officers faced violent clashes in the China Town area.

The force said: “While the two minutes’ silence was marked respectfully and without incident on Whitehall, officers have faced aggression from counter-protesters who are in the area in significant numbers.

“The counter-protesters are not one cohesive group. There are different groups moving away from Whitehall towards other parts of central London. Officers are keeping track of them as they do. If their intention is to confront the main protest departing later today from Park Lane, we will use all the powers and tactics available to us to prevent that from happening.”

English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson was seen walking from Whitehall in the direction of Hyde Park, where pro-Palestine groups are due to begin today’s Armistice Day pro-Palestine march. The far-right activist was spotted with a large group of people chanting: “England till I die”, and: “We love you, Tommy, we do”.

Robinson was then seen to get into a taxi and drive away before the group continued marching towards Hyde Park where they were met by riot police. The protesters then clashed with police in Chinatown.

Violent clashes broke out, with protesters chanting: “You’re not English anymore” towards officers. Police managed to disperse the crowd, splitting them into two smaller groups.

The protesters were last seen running through Chinatown in the direction of Piccadilly Circus. In an update on X, the Met said: “A group of counter protesters who left Whitehall and moved into Chinatown confronted and threw missiles at officers who tried to engage with them.

“Additional officers have been deployed to the area to identify, locate and deal with those involved. Our priority is keeping the public safe. We will not tolerate disorder in central London today.”

Humza Yousaf says Suella Braverman has “emboldened” far-right protesters

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has taken to social media calling for the resignation of Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, saying she has “emboldened” far-right protesters to attack police.