Remembrance Day: how to watch Armistice Day 2023 on BBC One and what time is the two-minute silence?
The national two-minutes silence will be broadcast on Saturday, November 11 at 11am
and live on Freeview channel 276
The UK is preparing to fall silent this weekend for Armistice Day. Every year, people stop and pay their respects for those who lost their lives in World War One, with the yearly event always televised.
The sombre day has been marked by the UK and many other Commonwealth and European states for more than 100 years. It is day of reflection, with people come together from all walks of life to commemorate the estimated 40 million people who lost their lives between 1914 and 1918, as well as those who have died in conflicts since then.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This year's event has seen calls for a Pro-Palestine march taking place on the same day to be cancelled. However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has accepted that the rally due to take place on Armistice Day will go ahead. So, how can you watch Armistice Day on TV? Here's everything you need to know.
What is Armistice Day?
Armistice Day, also known as Remembrance Day and Veterans Day, commemorates the end of World War One. On November 11, 1918 in the eleventh hour, the allies and Germany signed an armistice, which marked the end of four-years of gruelling conflict.
What time is the two-minute silence?
A two-minute silence is held every Armistice Day at 11am. It symbolises the armistice that ended World War One, on "the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" in 1918. This year, it will take place on Saturday, November 11.
Armistice Day: how to watch on BBC One
The national two-minutes silence will be broadcast on BBC One on Saturday, November 11. It will feature coverage of The Lord Mayor's Show which starts on BBC One at 11.45am, ending at 12.05pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The coverage will include the national silence marking Armistice Day and the parade welcoming the 695th Lord Mayor of London which includes nearly 2,000 troops from the armed forces. Presented by Scott Mills, military expert Brigadier Greville Bibby, and reporter Mwaka Mudenda, it will bring you live coverage of the world's longest unrehearsed parade.