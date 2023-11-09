Are there any hard and fast rules on when you should start - and stop - wearing your poppy?

Remembrance Day events are set to take place across the nation this weekend, and in the run up to this you can expect to see poppies cropping up on people’s clothing and in shops.

Sporting a poppy serves as a poignant gesture, honouring and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their nation.

The tradition traces its roots to the aftermath of World War I, inspired by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae's renowned war poem, "In Flanders Fields." Over time, the red poppy has evolved into a symbol of remembrance, its vivid red symbolising the profound sacrifices made during periods of conflict.

With Remembrance Day on the horizon, the question of when to don the emblem raises its head once again. So just when is the appropriate time to start adorning it?

An Autumn leaf lies amongst poppy wreaths at the Cenotaph in 2008 (Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

When should you start to wear your poppy?

Poppies usually start to go on sale throughout the UK at the end of October, and are available to purchase from the Royal British Legion in most shops.

Generally speaking most people start to wear poppies from 31 October as this marks 11 days before Remembrance Day.

There are differing opinions on when you should wear your poppy and some people suggest that it should only be worn on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday.

As for when to stop wearing it, there isn't a strict rule. Some people choose to remove it after Remembrance Day, while others continue to wear it until the end of the month. The key is to wear it with respect and in honour of those who sacrificed their lives for their country.

Where should you wear your poppy?

Some propose that poppies should always be worn on the left lapel, or be positioned as close to the heart as possible, while others say that the poppy's leaf should always point in the "11 o'clock" direction. But in reality, the Royal British Legion says that there is no prescribed or "correct" method of wearing a poppy.

Where can I buy a poppy?

40,000 of the Poppy Appeal’s volunteer collectors are expected to be back on the streets across the country raising funds this year. Look out for them at shopping centres, markets and city centres across the country.

