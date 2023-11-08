The poppies have been painted on three grass pyramids alongside Scotland's busiest motorway

Three 30ft poppies have been painted onto grass mounds next to a motorway just in time for Remembrance. The poppies have been painted on three grass pyramids alongside Scotland's busiest motorway - the M8 near Bathgate in West Lothian.

They have painted as part of an initiative to raise money for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal. Painted by Poppyscotland, the armed forces charity, the eye-catching designs are intended to drum up donations and awareness for the Royal British Legion's poppy appeal this year.

Each year, the British public remembers the sacrifice made by British troops in the wars since the end of 1918 by wearing red poppies as part of a fundraising initiative run by the Royal British Legion.

Funds raised in the appeal are then used to support British Army veterans and their families. The symbol was chosen to commemorate the battlefields of Flanders, inspired by the famous poem 'In Flanders Fields', where British troops for four years during WW1.

This is the twelfth time that Poppyscotland has carried out the initiative - which began in 2011.

It is one of many 'giant poppies' that have emerged since the start of November - including a giant poppy mural at Kings Cross Station in London.