The national two-minutes silence will be broadcast on Sunday, November 12 - here's how to watch it

The UK is preparing to fall silent this weekend for Remembrance Sunday. The yearly event, sees people stop and pay their respects for members of the armed forces who lost their lives in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

The sombre day is marked by the UK with the National Service of Remembrance, held at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London. His Majesty King Charles III will lead the service, which will also include wreath laying from members of the Royal Family, UK politicians and members of the Armed Forces.

The event is always televised, with the BBC offering audio described commentary for audiences who are blind or partially sighted for the first ever time. Here's how you can watch Remembrance Sunday on BBC One.

What is Remembrance Sunday?

Remembrance Sunday is marked in the UK as a day to commemorate members of the Armed Forces, and their families, from the UK and the Commonwealth who lost their lives in the two World Wars and later conflicts. It takes place on the first Sunday after Armistice Day which is marked on November 11.

What time is the two-minutes silence?

On both Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday two-minutes of silence is held at 11am. It symbolises the armistice that ended World War One, on "the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" in 1918. This year, it will take place on Saturday, November 11.

Remembrance Sunday: How to watch on BBC One

The BBC is marking Remembrance Week 2023 across TV, radio and online. This weekend there will be live coverage of the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2023 and the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on Sunday.

Here's how to watch the Remembrance Sunday coverage on BBC:

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2023

On Saturday (November 11), viewers will be able to tune into the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2023. Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be joined by members of the Royal Family to mark the occasion from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Hosted by Clare Balding, the event will feature music artists including: Mica Paris, Calum Scott, Katie Melua, Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery, Festival favourite Alfie Boe, DJ-duo Sigma featuring Morgan and 14 year old opera sensation Malaki.

The festival will commemorate the significant anniversaries of The Battle of the Atlantic, the seventieth anniversary of the Korean War. It will also pay tribute to the seventy fifth anniversary of the HMT Empire Windrush's arrival, honouring the contributions of the Windrush generation.

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2023, is available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday November 11, from 9pm to 10.40pm. Remembrance Sunday: The Cenotaph

Remembrance Sunday: The Cenotaph will offer live coverage from London as His Majesty The King leads the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London. Presented by David Dimbleby, it will include the two-minutes of silence at 11am, wreath laying and the Royal British Legion March, with 10,000 veterans expected to take part.