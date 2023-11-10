From giant poppies on beaches to a tiny tribute in the eye of a needle - The UK has been creative this year for Remembrance

Remembrance Day sees people across the UK remember fallen soldiers who died for our liberty in their own personal ways. While many of us will attend Remembrance parades and mark a minute silence on November 11, others have got creative to mark the occasion in a different way.

For example, a group of volunteers ventured onto a Northumberland beach to carve a 90ft poppy into a beach, and an artist from Bournemouth has created an incredibly detailed piece of art dedicated to his late uncle in the eye of a needle.

Elsewhere, environmental approaches have been taken to use recycled plastic bottles to create poppies in fields. Environmental concerns have been front and centre this year as the Royal British Legion unveiled its plastic-free poppies - the first change to poppy designs in decades.

Three giant poppies were also carved into a lawn on the side of Scotland's busiest motorway, and in Derbyshire, one member of a village community also put her arts and crafts skills to good use. A crocheted solder was found in the village of a church's gardens.

With Remembrance Sunday this weekend, NationalWorld has compiled some of the most creative tributes we've seen this year into the list below. All are from across the UK as the nation marks 105 years since the end of the First World War.

You can read more about the significance behind the poppy here and war poems that offer reflection on fallen soldiers.

1 . Five hours of painstaking work has seen a touching and unique tribute added to a Northumberland beach in time for Remembrance Day. A group of volunteers have carved a 90ft poppy into the sand at Beadnall Bay in memory of fallen soldiers The 90ft poppy at Beadnell Bay, Northumberland (Claire Eason; Soul2Sand / SWNS) Photo: Claire Eason; Soul2Sand / SWNS

2 . An eye-catching trio of 30ft-wide poppies are painted onto grass pyramids alongside the M8 motorway in West Lothian to raise cash for annual Remembrance appeal. The initiative has been running every year since 2011 The 30ft-wide poppies are painted onto grass pyramids alongside the M8 motorway in West Lothian (SWNS) Photo: SWNS

3 . A micro-artist from Bournemouth has created a microscopic tribute in remembrance of his uncle. David A Lindon made the poignant tribute that features a lone soldier and a red poppy. In order to create the art, he must control his breathing and slow his heart rate as even the slightest movements can wreck his painstakingly-detailed work. David A Lindon's microscopic tribute next to a match stick Photo: David A Lindon