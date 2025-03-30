Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Labour MP has claimed back £900 from the taxpayer in “pet rent”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taiwo Owatemi, a Government whip and the MP for Coventry North West, made the expenses claim in August last year, a document published by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) revealed.

Owatemi’s landlord at her second home in London issued the extra charge in order to let the MP’s dog stay at the property, according to the Times newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parliamentary authorities paid the expenses claim, which is not in breach of the rules governing MPs’ expenses.

Labour MP Taiwo Owatemi. | UK Parliament

Labour defended Owatemi’s expenses claim; speaking to the Times, a party spokesperson said: “MPs are required to work in two locations, and this is a requirement for living in this house. It is the same for many other MPs and has been approved by the parliamentary expenses watchdog.”

Owatemi has frequently posted on social media in the past about her dog, a cockapoo named Bella. She is also a supporter of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and other pet-related charities.

MPs can claim back rent on their accommodation in London if they have a constituency outside of the capital. Ipsa told The Times it agreed to fund the pet rent surcharge for Owatemi, but “gave incorrect advice as to how it should be described”.

“We have apologised directly to the MP and are sorry for any confusion,” the parliamentary watchdog added.