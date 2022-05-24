A by election was called following the Conservative MP’s admission that he had watched porn in the House of Commons

Voters in Tiverton and Honiton are set to go to the polls next month, to elect an MP to replace Conservative Neil Parish.

The vote, which is due to take place on the same day as the Wakefield by-election, could be a decisive moment in Boris Johnson’s premiership, as it comes following the Partygate scandal and amid a cost of living crisis.

Why was the by-election called?

Mr Parish announced his intention to resign from Parliament on 30 April, following a highly publicised scandal prompted by allegations that an at-first unnamed Conservative MP had been seen watching pornography in the House of Commons.

The allegations first came to light on 25 April, following a meeting between a group of female Conservative MPs and Chris Heaton-Harris, the chief whip.

Over the next few days, a number of MPs gave interviews with the media calling for the still-unnamed MP to come forward, while Mr Parish himself told GB News that the MP should be “dealt with seriously”.

A few days later the Conservative whip was withdrawn from Mr Parish and in a high-profile interview with BBC news he admitted watching porn twice; first accidentally and later deliberately.

Mr Parish said he had been looking at a website about tractors and had accidentally ended up on “another website with a very similar name,” which the MP said he “watched for a bit”.

He said: "My crime – biggest crime – is that on another occasion I went in a second time.... that was sitting waiting to vote."

When is the by-election?

The Tiverton and Honiton by-election will take place on 23 June, the anniversary of the Brexit referendum vote in 2016.

If you are eligible to vote in Tiverton and Honiton, you have until 7 June to register to vote.

You can find further information about proxy and postal voting on the local authority’s website .

Who are the candidates?

The Conservatives are yet to announce their candidate to replace Mr Parish, who has represented the constituency since 2010.

There have been reports that Mr Parish is considering running as an independent candidate, although he has yet to confirm this.

Labour has confirmed that it will stand a candidate, amid reports that the party is looking to build a pact with smaller progressive parties ahead of the next general election, and could ‘stand aside’ in Tiverton and Honiton for the Liberal Democrats.

Emboldened by recent by-election wins and a strong showing at the local elections, the Liberal Democrats have Richard Foord, a veteran who currently works in a university, to be their candidate.

Who is likely to win the by-election?

The Tiverton and Honiton constituency was created in 1997, and since then has never elected anything other than a Conservative MP, while the area itself has voted Conservative since the 1920s.

A primarily rural constituency in Devon, Tiverton and Honiton is a Conservative safe-seat with a current majority of more than 40%.

The Liberal Democrats have had some success against the Conservatives in recent by-elections held in traditionally Conservative constituencies, winning in Chesham and Amersham then North Shropshire.

However, Tiverton and Honiton is arguably a safer seat than either of the two which the Conservatives have lost, with a different voter-profile.

Labour came second here in 2019 and 2017, with the Liberal Democrats trailing in third in both elections.

The constituency voted to leave the European Union, and recorded one of the highest UKIP votes in the 2015 general election.

However, prior to this, the Liberal Democrats had reliably been the second party in Tiverton and Honiton.

This was the result of the general election vote in Tiverton and Honiton in 2019: