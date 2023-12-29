Other revelations from the National Archives

As well as considering the asylum camp on the Isle of Mull, there were a number of other interesting revelations from the National Archives. Firstly, Blair responded enthusiastically to a proposal to return the Elgin Marbles to Greece in an attempt to boost support for London’s bid to host the Olympic Games.

No10 advisers believed the Marbles – also known as the Parthenon Sculptures – could be a “powerful bargaining chip” in the race to host the 2012 summer games. However, they warned any attempt to reach a sharing agreement with Athens could face stiff resistance due to the “blinkered intransigence” of the British Museum, where they had been housed since the 19th century.

This is of marked difference to Rishi Sunak, who cancelled a meeting with the current Greek Prime Minister after he said his country would like the artefacts returned.

Blair resisted calls for a public inquiry into the Soham murders of schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman by caretaker Ian Huntley. Following his arrest, it emerged Huntley had been able to get a job working with children, despite having been the subject of a series of complaints of rape and other sexual offences made to police in Humberside.

Home secretary David Blunkett wanted to order a public inquiry, however Blair’s initial response was that any inquiry should take place behind closed doors. But under pressure he agreed that Sir Michael Bichard, a former senior civil servant, should be able to conduct hearings in public.

The National Archives also reveal that Blair was warned by his private secretary, Jeremy Heywood, that the Downing Street press office had lost all credibility under Alastair Campbell. The warnings followed a series of bruising rows between the Labour government and the BBC over its coverage of the US-UK invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Campbell announced he was standing down after nine years as one of Blair’s most trusted aides, Heywood urged a complete overhaul: “The No 10 press office has lost all credibility as a reliable, truthful, objective operation. Even respectable journalists treat it with caution – part of a relentless politically-dominated spin machine."