Labour's contender for absentee-MP Nadine Dorries seat once took part in a Greenpeace 'zombie' protest

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been challenged by the Conservatives to ban members of “eco mob” Greenpeace from standing for the party - after it was revealed a challenger for an under-fire Tory MP's seat once took part in a protest.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps issued the demand after it emerged Labour’s candidate in Mid Bedfordshire, Alistair Strathern, was part of a zombie-themed publicity stunt in Westminster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strathern hopes to win Mid Bedfordshire for Labour when former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries quits Parliament, as she promised to do in June. Dorries - a Conservative - has been criticised for being an absentee MP, and residents in her constituency have asked her to stand down after not speaking in the House of Commons for more than a year.

Alistair Strathern, who hopes to take Nadine Dorries' seat for Labour, took part of a zombie-themed Greenpeace protest outside the Home Office in London (NationalWorld/Greenpeace/PA/Getty/Labour)

The Sun newspaper revealed he had been part of a Greenpeace demonstration against the government’s public order legislation in November 2022, where he was pictured in zombie make-up outside the Home Office and the Houses of Parliament.

PA reports it is believed to be the only publicity stunt Strathern joined for the group, and he has never been party of any direct action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a message to Starmer, Shapps said: “Labour have gone too far this time – plotting to put eco-fanatics in Parliament... I’m challenging you to today ban members of the eco-mob from Labour’s candidate list.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman added: “A vote for Labour is literally a vote for the eco-zealots.”

Labour sources have dismissed the criticism from ministers, although the party had reportedly condemned Greenpeace for targeting the Prime Minister’s home earlier this month.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The people of Mid Bedfordshire are sick of being taken for granted by the Tories and it’s time for change. They deserve an opportunity to elect a local, hardworking, full time MP, and that is exactly what Labour is offering.”