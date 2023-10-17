Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
77-year-old woman dies after fatal bus crash in Manchester city centre
Woman injured after being mauled by own dog in latest XL bully attack
Labour promises to end England's badger cull if elected
Tory MP Peter Bone loses whip over bullying and sexual misconduct
Greta Thunberg detained by police at London oil summit protest
Barclays users frustrated after app down

As Tory MP Peter Bone loses whip after bullying and sexual misconduct allegations, who is his wife?

Peter Bone, the MP for Wellingborough has lost the Conservative whip, does he have a wife and children?

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht
1 minute ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Peter Bone has lost the Conservative whip after a report has found that he committed acts of bullying and sexual misconduct. A spokesperson for Chief Whip Simon Hart said: “Following a report by the Independent Expert Panel (IEP), the Chief Whip has removed the Conservative whip from Peter Bone MP.” 

The BBC reported that “Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel (IEP) found Mr Bone broke Parliament’s sexual misconduct rule by indecently exposing himself to the staffer during an overseas trip.

The investigation was based on a complaint made to the body by a former member of staff, over alleged behaviour which took place more than 10 years ago.”

Most Popular

Is Peter Bone married?

Peter Bone married Jeanette Sweeney in 1981 and they had two sons and a daughter together, but in 2018 he left her for a physio Helen Harrison. Peter and Jeanette (Jenny), are divorced. The Sun reported in 2018  that “Tory MP Peter Bone, famous for mentioning wife Jenny in Parliament, has left her for a married physio 20 years his junior. Mr Bone, 65, had been entertaining 45-year-old Helen Harrison at his luxury taxpayer-funded £1.5m apartment in Westminster at least twice this week.”

Mr Bone later said in a statement: “My wife and I have been living apart for more than two years, during which time I have formed a relationship with Helen Harrison."

“Neither Helen nor I intend to make any further comment about this matter.”

Related topics:MemberParliamentBBC