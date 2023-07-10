The union said it would put Keir Starmer ‘on notice’ that he must ‘deliver on jobs, pay and conditions’ if elected

Unite has voted to maintain its historic links with Labour – as its chief warned party leader Sir Keir Starmer to listen to the union’s demands amid a rift between the two organisations.

General secretary Sharon Graham told a debate at Unite’s rules conference in Brighton it is not the time for disaffiliation as it seeks to influence the party if it wins power at the next general election, expected next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unite is the largest trade union in the UK and one of Labour’s most important donors, providing over £1.2 million last year, although some figures have criticised Starmer for steering the party away from trade unions and more toward private donors and businesses for funding.

Unite puts Keir Starmer ‘on notice’

Graham said there will be “no blank cheques” for the Labour leader as she urged him to “deliver on jobs, pay and conditions”.

Delegates at Unite’s rules conference chose “overwhelmingly” to remain affiliated with Labour after a “passionate and well-tempered” debate, the union said.

Ahead of the vote, the union’s ruling body put out a statement opposing the motion, saying it would “not be in the best interests of our union at this time -especially so close to a general election”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Had they chosen to sever ties, it would have allowed Unite – Labour’s biggest donor – to change its rules to be able to donate to other parties or candidates. Though the decision would not in itself have prevented Unite from continuing to support Labour, if the union had supported another party or any non-Labour candidates it would have resulted in expulsion from Labour.

Graham told the debate: “This is the moment of maximum leverage for the union where we can hold Labour to account. Now cannot be the time to walk away. We would be weakening our own arm.

“It would be the worst time to leave the Labour Party when they are in touching distance of power. If we leave we wouldn’t influence that power.

“Labour must be Labour and the union must push them into that position. We must make them take different choices. We will not make the same mistakes of the past. There will be no blank cheques for Labour until we see tangible results.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unite said on Twitter: “Unite Rules Conference votes overwhelmingly to stay affiliated to Labour but General Secretary Sharon Graham puts Keir Starmer on notice, he must deliver on jobs, pay and conditions if he wins power at the next election.”

Graham has been critical of the Labour leadership on several occasions since taking over at Unite in 2021. She recently criticised as “beyond belief” shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves’s refusal to commit to endorsing the recommendations of the pay review bodies on public sector pay as workers struggle with the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “It’s beyond belief that Labour is refusing either to commit to paying public sector workers a fair salary or to pledge it will accept the recommendations of the independent pay review bodies if it wins the next election.”