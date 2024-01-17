Watch PMQs today as Rishi Sunak faces Keir Starmer ahead of key Rwanda vote - timing and verdict explained
Watch PMQs today live from 11.45am on the NationalWorld video player.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rishi Sunak is set to face Keir Starmer in a testy Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) today ahead of a huge Rwanda vote, that could bring down his premiership.
Sixty Tory rebels voted against the government last night (16 January), on amendments designed to toughen up the bill - which declares the east African country safe for asylum seekers and disapplies certain elements of human rights law. Sunak will be hoping they don't have the stomach for voting down the bill this evening (17 January).
Before that, Sunak will have to face Starmer at PMQs, an arena he's been struggling in recently. The Labour leader has certainly upped his game at the despatch box, with hacks enquiring whether he had a new joke writer to provide him with fresh gags.
Sunak is having to defend the faltering economy and has risked sounding out of touch with voters struggling amidst the cost of living crisis. This leaves him vulnerable to sounding disconnected with the public, especially given his wealth and penchant for private jets and helicopters. This is only likely to get more difficult, given the latest figures which show inflation has risen for the first time in 10 months.
How to watch PMQs today?
You can watch PMQs live on the video attached to this article. It will go live around 11.45am.
What time is PMQs?
PMQs starts at 12noon on Wednesday (17 January). Sunak will start by facing six questions from leader of the opposition Keir Starmer, before being quizzed by SNP leader Stephen Flynn. The PM will then field questions from backbench MPs from all sides of the House of Commons.
PMQs verdict
Our Politics Editor Ralph Blackburn, who will be watching PMQs from the Press Gallery in the House of Commons, will deliver his verdict shortly after the questions conclude.
