Sixty Tory rebels voted against the government last night (16 January), on amendments designed to toughen up the bill - which declares the east African country safe for asylum seekers and disapplies certain elements of human rights law. Sunak will be hoping they don't have the stomach for voting down the bill this evening (17 January).

Sunak is having to defend the faltering economy and has risked sounding out of touch with voters struggling amidst the cost of living crisis. This leaves him vulnerable to sounding disconnected with the public, especially given his wealth and penchant for private jets and helicopters. This is only likely to get more difficult, given the latest figures which show inflation has risen for the first time in 10 months.

How to watch PMQs today?

You can watch PMQs live on the video attached to this article. It will go live around 11.45am.

What time is PMQs?

PMQs starts at 12noon on Wednesday (17 January). Sunak will start by facing six questions from leader of the opposition Keir Starmer, before being quizzed by SNP leader Stephen Flynn. The PM will then field questions from backbench MPs from all sides of the House of Commons.

PMQs verdict

