Boris Johnson is said to be hoping to hand on in power until MPs break for summer recess

MPs will be preparing to wrap up their pre-summer work ahead of the upcoming parliamentary recess.

Not only will MPs be looking forward to some time off, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be hoping to make it to summer recess unscathed, after a raft of mass resignations from cabinet members, ministers and parliamentary private secretaries calling for him to go.

Mr Johnson has reportedly stated that he will not be resigning from the role and has told allies that he will face another vote of confidence if brought against him.

It’s been a busy year in UK politics, so when will summer recess begin? And when do MPs return?

What is summer recess?

In the UK Parliament, summer recess is a period of time in the summer months in which no business is conducted in the House of Commons or the House of Lords.

This period of break time takes place several times a year, with a winter and Easter recess also taking place.

Although no business is formally conducted in the Houses of Parliament during recess, parliament can be recalled to dicussed urgent matters.

The process of MPs leaving for recess is referred to as ‘House rising’, and returning from recess is referred to as ‘House returning’.

How long does summer recess last?

Summer recess general takes place for two and a half months.

MPs will normally break in mid summer and return to parliament in early autumn.

When does summer recess begin?

In 2022, MPs will break for summer recess on 21 July.

When does summer recess end?

MPs will return to the Houses of Parliament on 5 September 2022.