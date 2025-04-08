Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Conservative Party has reportedly lost key donor, Richard Harpin, leading to the potential closure of the Tories’ northern headquarters in Leeds.

While the party leader Kemi Badenoch has not named who the donor was, The Guardian reported that the 60-year-old British entrepreneur and founder of home repairs business Homeserve has ‘paused’ the funding over an undisclosed reason.

Citing one Tory insider, the report said Harpin took his decision to stop donating after a meeting with party co-chair Dominic Johnson, who has faced some internal criticism, but sources close to Harpin and the party denied this.

Responding to the report, Badenoch said she would not discuss “any specific individuals” and there were “many factual inaccuracies” in the story but did not outline what they were.

She said: “So right now, what I’m doing is making sure that we keep our costs down and that we build an organisation that is actually serving the British public People will donate to us when they see that we are delivering for the country and that we are following our principles and our values. But I’m not going to make specific comments about individuals. I don’t think that is right.”

Richard Harpin, founder of Homeserve Plc | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pressed again about whether Mr Harpin had stopped his donations, she said: “As I said, I’m not discussing any specific individuals. The Conservative Party is fundraising and we’re making sure that we’re using that money wisely in the service of the British public.”

So who is Richard Harpin and what is his net worth?

Born on September 10, 1964, in Huddersfield, England, Harpin attended the Royal Grammar School in Newcastle before earning a degree in economics from the University of York. Harpin began his professional career in brand management at Procter & Gamble from 1986 to 1990 and later worked as a management consultant with Deloitte. ​

In 1993, Harpin co-founded HomeServe as a joint venture with South Staffordshire Water, aiming to provide emergency plumbing services. Under his leadership, HomeServe expanded internationally, operating in countries including the United States, Canada, France, Spain, Japan, and Germany. The company was listed on the London Stock Exchange until its acquisition by Brookfield Asset Management for £4.1 billion in January 2023. ​

Beyond HomeServe, Harpin established Growth Partner in 2015, an investment fund dedicated to supporting fast-growing consumer challenger brands. He also acquired Business Leader magazine in 2023, aiming to foster a peer-to-peer community for entrepreneurs and CEOs. ​

Harpin has been a significant donor to the Conservative Party, contributing nearly £850,000 in 2024 and approximately £3.8 million since 2008.