Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will soon find out who will replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader

The country will soon find out who will become the next Prime Minister.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have been campaiging throughout the summer to replace Boris Johnson.

He is stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party after a seris of mass resignations of MPs from his government.

Mr Johnson announced on 7 July that he would be standing down as Prime Minister.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are the two remaining candidates to replace him as party leader.

Voting among Conservative members came to an end on Friday (2 September) at 5pm.

The result will soon be announced.

But who will confirm the next Prime Minister?

Here is all you need to know:

Who will announce the next result of the leadership election?

Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee, will be the person who announces the result.

He will reveal who has won the Conservative Party leadership election - out of Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

The winner will become the next Prime Minister.

When will the result be announced?

Graham Brady will announce the results of the Conservative Party leadership election on Monday (5 September).

The new Prime Minister will take over on Tuesday (6 September) but will have to travel to Balmoral to be appointed by the Queen, as she is not well enough to return to London.

Who is Graham Brady?

Graham Brady is the MP for Altrincham and Sale West in Greater Manchester, a seat which he has held since 1997,

However, he is best known as the Chair of the 1922 Committee.

Brady has held the position since 2010, except for a brief period in 2019, and through his role he has overseen no confidence votes in Theresea May and Boris Johnson.

Prior to becoming an MP, he worked as a consultant in public relations with Shandwick plc and was later appointed director of public affairs at the Waterfront Partnership.

What is the 1922 Committee?

The 1922 committee, despite its name, was created in April 1923 as an attempt by the newly elected Tory MPs in the 1922 election to “facilitate cooperation within the party.”

‘The 22’ is made up of Tory backbenchers, allowing such MPs to discuss their views on current issues within the party separately from the frontbench MPs, with no fear of being reprimanded by those higher up in the party.

Members meet weekly to discuss current issues within the party, and meet monthly with the leader of the party to convey the issues raised.

Despite membership being limited to only backbenchers, since 2010 frontbenchers have been invited to attend meetings, and the group is still under the control of party whips.

The group is also colloquially known as “the men in grey suits”, often thought of as a reference to how Margaret Thatcher referred to the group.

Who are members of the 1922 committee?

A fresh election for 1922 Committee members took place on Monday 11 July.

Currently the committee chair is Sir Graham Brady, MP for Altrincham and Sale West.

William Wragg and Nusrat Ghani have been re-elected as vice chairs of the parliamentary group.

Gary Sambrook and Bob Blackman serve as secretaries of the 1922 Committee, while Geoffrey Clifton-Brown takes the role of treasurer.