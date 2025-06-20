Vicky Foxcroft, Labour's Shadow Minister for Disabled People. Credit: PA/Parliament | PA

Labour MP Vicky Foxcroft has resigned as a Government whip over proposed cuts to disability benefits.

In a letter informing the Prime Minister of her resignation, the MP for Lewisham North said she understood “the need to address the ever-increasing welfare bill” but did not believe the proposed cuts “should be part of the solution”.

She said: “I have wrestled with whether I should resign or remain in the Government and fight for change from within. Sadly it is now (sic) seems that we are not going to get the changes I desperately wanted to see.

“I therefore tender my resignation as I know I will not be able to do the job that is required of me and whip – or indeed vote – for reforms which include cuts to disabled people’s finances.”

Ms Foxcroft, who previously served as shadow minister for disabled people, is the first frontbencher to resign over the proposed benefit cuts, and the second to go over policy issues following Anneliese Dodds’ decision to quit as development minister over cuts to the aid budget.

Rebel Labour MPs welcomed her decision, with Hartlepool’s Jonathan Brash saying he had the “utmost respect” for her “principled stand” and Crewe and Nantwich’s Connor Naismith saying it “must have been an incredibly difficult decision but she should be commended for standing by her principles”.

Responding to Ms Foxcroft’s resignation, a Government spokesperson said: “This Labour Government was elected to deliver change. The broken welfare system we inherited is failing the sick and most vulnerable and holding too many young people back. It is fair and responsible to fix it.

“Our principled reforms will ensure those who can work should, that those who want to work are properly supported, and that those with most severe disabilities and health conditions are protected.”

Sir Keir Starmer has faced a backlash from some Labour MPs over proposals to reform the welfare system expected to save up to £5 billion a year.

Legislation introduced into Parliament on Wednesday includes a tightening of the criteria for the main disability payment in England, personal independence payment (Pip).

Ministers also want to cut the sickness related element of universal credit (UC), and delay access to it, so only those aged 22 and over can claim it.

The package of reforms is aimed at encouraging more people off sickness benefits and into work, but dozens of Labour rebels said last month that the proposals were “impossible to support”.

Pip is a benefit aimed at helping with extra living costs if someone has a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability and difficulty doing certain everyday tasks or getting around because of their condition.

The latest data, published on Tuesday, showed 3.7 million people in England and Wales claimed Pip, up from 2.05 million in 2019, with teenagers and young adults making up a growing proportion of claimants.

Around 800,000 people are set to lose out on the benefit under the Government’s proposals, according to an impact assessment published alongside Wednesday’s legislation.

The impact assessment also confirmed a previous estimate that some 250,000 more people, including 50,000 children, are likely to fall into relative poverty after housing costs in 2029/2030, although the Government repeated that this does not take into account the potentially positive impact of £1 billion annual funding by then for measures to support people into work.

Changes to universal credit are expected to see an estimated 2.25 million current recipients of the health element impacted, with an average loss of £500 per year.

But the Government said around 3.9 million households not on the UC health element are expected to have an average annual gain of £265 from the increase in the standard UC allowance.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said the legislation “marks the moment we take the road of compassion, opportunity and dignity”.

But Neil Duncan-Jordan, the Labour MP for Poole and one of the backbenchers opposed to the change, said the Government was “rushing through” the changes and urged ministers to think again.