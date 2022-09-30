Benefit claimants were due to be given an autumn rise in their payments, however it is not clear whether this will still go ahead following the mini-budget

The Prime Minister has remained tight-lipped over whether benefit claimants will see a cut in their benefits this autumn.

Benefits were set to increase in line with inflation to help with the cost of living. However, following last week’s mini-budget, Liz Truss has been unable to say whether or not her government will still facilitate this rise.

If the rise does not go ahead, it will become in effect a real terms payment cut for recipients, with inflation continuing to increase. The uncertainty also comes as it was reported that the Treasury had asked departments to make efficient savings to their budgets as a result of the economic crisis caused by the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

Liz Truss has remained tight-lipped over whether benefits will be cut in real-terms following her mini-budget announcement. (Credit: Getty Images)

What did Liz Truss say about cutting benefits?

Speaking to broadcasters, the Prime Minister dodged questions over the currently-planned benefits rise. Ms Truss told reporters: “The biggest part of the package that we announced was the support for families on energy as well as making sure that we reversed the national insurance rise.

Advertisement

“In terms of benefits uprating, that is something the Work and Pensions Secretary is looking at and she will make an announcement in due course as is the normal practice, for the autumn.”

When pressed once again for an answer to the question of whether her government would be keeping or scrapping the rise, Ms Truss again placed focus on the energy support her government has offered in the mini-budget.

She said: “What is important to me is that we are fair in the decisions we make, but most importantly that we help families and businesses at this very difficult time with their energy prices. I had real fears that businesses could go out of business this winter because they were facing unaffordable energy bills.

“We put in place a business scheme, we put in place support for households across the country. That has cost us money but it was important we acted quickly.”

When is an announcement due?

Advertisement

The Prime Minister has told reporters that an announcement from Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith is expected “in due course”. However, it has not been confirmed how soon this will be.

Uncertainty over the planned rise comes after the Treasury reportedly told departments to cut their budgets as a result of Mr Kwarteng’s tax-cutting mini-budget. When asked about whether these reports were true, Treasury minister Chris Philp said: “We are going to look for efficiencies wherever we can find them.” However, he added that the cost-cutting measure would be to ensure the government says within its existing three-year spending limits.

A former Conservative minister has said that it would be a “travesty” is a real terms cut were to be placed on benefits, including pensions. Baroness Altmann wrote in the Daily Express: “The pension credit has always been legally required to rise at least in line with earnings inflation, but the Government can choose to do better.

“I believe it must do so. If these poorest older citizens only see their pensions increase by the lower earnings figure, it would be a travesty.