Zia Yusuf, the chairman of Reform UK has quit.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yusuf’s decision follows a row in which he described a question to the Prime Minister concerning a ban on burkas from his party’s newest MP as “dumb”.

Announcing his resignation on Thursday afternoon, the 39-year-old said: “11 months ago I became chairman of Reform. I’ve worked full time as a volunteer to take the party from 14 to 30%, quadrupled its membership and delivered historic electoral results. “I no longer believe working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time, and hereby resign the office.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, he had criticised the party’s newest MP, Sarah Pochin, after she asked Sir Keir Starmer whether he would support banning the burka during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday – something that appears not to be a policy of Reform’s.”

Reform UK party chairman Zia Yusuf speaks during a press conference in Westminster. | PA

Asked about the question on social media, Yusuf had said: “Nothing to do with me. Had no idea about the question nor that it wasn’t policy. Busy with other stuff. I do think it’s dumb for a party to ask the PM if they would do something the party itself wouldn’t do.”

Yusuf’s resignation comes on the day Reform hopes to cause an upset in Scotland, where it is contesting a Holyrood by-election in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney has described the contest as a “two-horse race” between his SNP and Reform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Yusuf’s resignation, Reform leader Nigel Farage said he was “genuinely sorry” that he had decided to stand down, paying tribute to him as “enormously talented” and “a huge factor in our success” at the local elections. Farage added: “Politics can be a highly pressured and difficult game and Zia has clearly had enough. He is a loss to us and public life.”

Who is Zia Yusuf?

Yusuf, a British businessman and political campaigner, served as the chairman of Reform UK from July 2024 until his resignation in June 2025.

Born in October 1986 in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, Scotland, to Sri Lankan immigrant parents, Yusuf pursued his education at Hampton School and later earned a BSc in International Relations from the London School of Economics.

His professional background includes roles at Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs, where he specialised in European automotive and defence sectors. In 2014, he co-founded the luxury concierge company Velocity Black, which was sold to Capital One in 2023 for £233 million, earning him an estimated £31 million.