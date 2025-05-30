Lord Hermer has warned that the rejection of European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) resembles 1930s Germany.

Richard Simon Hermer, British barrister and life peer who has served as Attorney General for England and Wales and Advocate General for Northern Ireland since July 2024, has slammed the Tories and Reform. Speaking at the defence think-tank Rusi on Thursday, Lord Hermer said calls for the UK to quit international agreements echoed similar demands by legal experts in 1930s Germany who rejected international law and human rights in favour of state power.

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, and Robert Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary, have backed leaving the ECHR, citing concerns that it is being exploited by illegal migrants and foreign criminals to avoid deportation. In the speech, Lord Hermer also criticised Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative leader, for “reckless and dangerous” threats to pull out of international agreements, saying it would put the UK’s security at risk and benefit Vladimir Putin.

Mrs Badenoch has hinted that she would be prepared to leave the ECHR unless it is reformed. He told the audience of senior security and defence experts that Labour’s approach to the ECHR was “a rejection of the siren song, that can sadly now be heard in the Palace of Westminster, not to mention the press, that Britain abandons the constraints of international law in favour of raw power”.

He said: “This is not a new song. The claim that international law is fine as far as it goes, but can be put aside when the conditions change, is a claim that was made in the early 1930s by ‘realist’ jurists in Germany most notably Carl Schmitt, whose central thesis was in essence the claim that state power is all that counts, not law.

“Because of the experience of what followed 1933, far-sighted individuals rebuilt and transformed the institutions of international law, as well as internal constitutional law.” Mr Schmitt is seen as an authoritarian conservative theorist who was a vocal critic of parliamentary democracy and liberalism. He supported the Nazi party, joining it in 1933, with his theories about state power providing ideological justification for the regime.

He later lost favour and was removed from official positions in the party. The ECHR was created in 1950 after the Second World War, and is intended to protect human rights, enforce the rule of law and promote democracy.

Farage told The Telegraph: “It is disgraceful that Lord Hermer should compare the growing campaign for national sovereignty and freedom from outdated international courts with 1930s Germany. Our national interest is being damaged by dangerous young men crossing the channel and the absurd surrender of the Chagos Islands.

“Hermer and Starmer are out of touch with the British public and these insults will only strengthen our case. The next general election will see leaving the ECHR at the centre of debate.”