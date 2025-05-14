Former Reform UK leader Rupert Lowe has called Nigel Farage a ‘coward’ and a ‘viper’, after he was accused of making verbal threats against party chairman Zia Yusuf.

Lowe, who now sits as an independent MP for Great Yarmouth, accused Farage of a “sinister” attempt to use the criminal justice system to silence internal critics, after police confirmed no charges would be brought against him.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced that there was “insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction” following allegations that Lowe had made verbal threats against Reform party chairman Zia Yusuf during an incident at the Palace of Westminster in December.

Lowe, responded by denouncing the claims as politically motivated. “This was not normal political infighting,” he said. “It was a sinister attempt to weaponise the criminal justice system against me, putting not just my political future but my liberty at risk.”

He claimed the allegations were triggered by his internal push for democratic reform within the party and criticism of Farage. “All because I dared to raise constructive criticisms of Nigel Farage, stood firm on deporting illegal migrants, and pushed for Reform to be run democratically – not as a vehicle to stroke one man’s ego.”

Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe has said there is "zero credible evidence" of bullying allegations made against him by the party. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

In a blistering statement, Lowe said he was “ashamed” to have been associated with Reform UK. “Farage is no leader – he is a coward and a viper. I feel deeply embarrassed that I ever thought he was the man to lead,” he said.

Warning against Farage’s political ambitions, Lowe added: “Farage must never be prime minister. If Farage were ever to control the vast power of the British state, I believe he would not hesitate to do to his adversaries what they have tried to do to me. With real power, I fear he would wield that immense responsibility to crush dissent – as he has done time and again over the years.”

The dispute between Lowe and his former party deepened earlier this year after tech billionaire Elon Musk publicly praised Lowe in January and suggested Farage lacked the leadership qualities needed to take Reform forward.

Reform UK claimed in March that Lowe had issued “threats of physical violence” toward Yusuf, which led to the police referral. But the CPS ultimately rejected the case. Malcolm McHaffie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Following a thorough and detailed review of the evidence in relation to an allegation of threats, we have decided that no criminal charges should be brought against a sitting MP.”

“Having considered a number of witness statements, we have concluded that there is insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction.”

The exact content of the alleged threat has not been made public.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Lowe said: “I want to express my sincere gratitude to those who stood by me - your support meant more than you will ever know. Whether it's friends, family, or total strangers. Genuinely, thank you. It has been a very effective way to find out who my real friends are.”