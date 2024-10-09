Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former home secretary James Cleverly is out of the Conservative leadership race in a shock result.

James Cleverly had been a frontrunner in the Tory leadership race, but he was knocked out and received 37 votes. Kemi Badenoch came top with 42 votes and Robert Jenrick came a close second with 41 votes.

When James Cleverly was knocked out of the Tory leadership race, Sam Coates, Sky’s deputy political editor reacted with one word, “wow.” Despite leading after the penultimate ballot of MPs yesterday, James Cleverly is no longer in the running to become the next leader of the Conservative party.

Robert Jenrick is married to Michal Berkner, who has been described as a ‘high-flying corporate lawyer.’ The couple share three children together and during an informal talk at the annual party’s conference, she said:“I’m a little bit older than Rob, not much, and actually, people have been saying to me that I look younger than him, so I’ll take it!”

Michal Berkner is married to Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick | Getty Images

Michal also said: “Rob is a very keen gardener. When we first started dating, I used to have a joke where I said he’s a 60-year-old trapped in a 30-year-old body.”

Kemi Badenoch is married to Hamish Badenoch. He works at Deutsche Bank and according to his Linkedin profile, he has been Global Head, Future of Work and Real Estate Transformation for four years. His previous work includes time as CEO at AVIS in Kenya, he worked there for just over a year.

The couple met at a Dulwich and West Norwood Conservative Club event in 2009 and Hamish helped Kemi deliver leaflets for her when she contested the constituency’s seat against the late Labour MP Tessa Jowell.

As well as being a former Conservative councillor in Merton, south-west London, he stood as the Conservative candidate for Foyle, Northern Ireland in the 2015 election, but failed to get elected.

Hamish Badenoch was educated at Ampleforth school where he was head boy and went on to study at Cambridge University. Well–known former pupils at the school, who are known as Amplefordians include actors Rupert Everett and James Norton, Lord Fellowes and rugby World cup winner Lawrence Dallaglio.

Kemi and Hamish Badenoch are parents to three children, two daughters and a son.