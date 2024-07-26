Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are the candidates who have officially entered the race in the Conservative Party's search for a successor to Rishi Sunak, following the party's historic defeat in the 2024 general election.

Mel Stride has become the fourth Conservative MP to enter the race to become the party's next leader, joining former housing secretary and immigration minister Robert Jenrick, ex-Home Secretary James Cleverly and former security minister Tom Tugendhat.

Nominations for the Conservative Party leadership contest opened on July 24 and will close at 2.30pm on Monday, July 29, and nominees must have 10 backers to submit their papers to enter the race. The party first will narrow the list to four candidates, who will present their case to party members at the Conservative Party conference.

The parliamentary party will then reduce this to the final two candidates. These finalists will be subject to a vote by Conservative Party members, conducted via online voting, which will close 5pm on October 31. The new leader is expected to be announced on November 2 - three days before the US election - following a series of voting rounds and debates.

So who are these candidates and what are they known for? Will there be other candidates throwing their hats into the ring as the election gets going? Here’s everything you need to know.

Robert Jenrick: The former immigration minister reportedly is known for his hardline views on immigration where he resigned from his cabinet last December, arguing the government’s Rwanda legislation did not go far enough. He also promises to win back Reform UK voters who deserted the Tories in the recent general election.

Tom Tugendhat: The former security Minister is viewed as a centrist candidate, he is seen potentially appealing to both wings of the party​. He also suggested he might be willing to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), a dividing line within the Conservative party.

James Cleverly has announced his candidacy to succeed Rishi Sunak as the Conservative Party leader | Getty

James Cleverly: Shadow Home Secretary said the party would need to broaden its appeal, and said the party "doesn't do mergers" when asked if it could move closer to Nigel Farage's Reform UK. He also wanted the Conservatives to be a "natural home" for Lib Dem and Labour voters, as well as backers of Reform.

Mel Stride: The former work and pensions secretary - who now holds the shadow role - is known for his work on tax policy, business rates, and financial services. He has been an advocate for reforms in these areas to support economic growth and stability.

Conservative leadership potentials

Kemi Badenoch: the former Minister for Women and Equalities and currently the Shadow Housing Secretary, is the clear favourite to become the next leader although she hasn’t officially announced her candidacy and is widely speculated to run. She is known for her strong conservative values and clear policy positions on issues like trans rights and institutional racism, and is said to have appeals broadly across Tory factions.

Suella Braverman: Another former Home Secretary, Braverman is seen as a strong voice on the right, advocating for more stringent immigration policies and conservative social values. She has yet to announce her candidacy.