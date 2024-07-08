Conservatives Twitter: Tories official account on X 'vanishes' leaving social media users baffled
Visitors to the page only saw an error message indicating that the account was no longer live. “Something went wrong,” read one of the messages.
Users were quick to post on X, formerly Twitter, that the Conservatives account had been “deleted”. One user wrote: “What has happened to the Conservatives twitter account? It seems they have deleted it”. Another said it “appears to have been deleted”, adding “that’s fairly weird”.
The party had used that account heavily during the campaign. The former prime minister’s account still links to the official @Conservatives account.
The account is now back up and running on X. The Lib Dems were quick to joke about the Tory account vanishing from X for a time. The Lib Dems wrote on X: “Something went wrong. Don’t try again.”
The Conservative party does not yet appear to have commented on the deletion.
