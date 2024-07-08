The Conservatives Twitter account has “vanished” after the party suffered a landslide defeat to Labour in the general election. (Photo: @Conservatives on X) | @Conservatives on X

The Conservatives Twitter account “vanished” for a time on X leaving social media users baffled.

Visitors to the page only saw an error message indicating that the account was no longer live. “Something went wrong,” read one of the messages.

Users were quick to post on X, formerly Twitter, that the Conservatives account had been “deleted”. One user wrote: “What has happened to the Conservatives twitter account? It seems they have deleted it”. Another said it “appears to have been deleted”, adding “that’s fairly weird”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party had used that account heavily during the campaign. The former prime minister’s account still links to the official @Conservatives account.

The account is now back up and running on X. The Lib Dems were quick to joke about the Tory account vanishing from X for a time. The Lib Dems wrote on X: “Something went wrong. Don’t try again.”