Eluned Morgan has been confirmed as the new Welsh Labour leader and is set to succeed Vaughan Gething as first minister of Wales – the first woman to take the role.

Baroness Morgan, 57, who currently serves as the Welsh Health Minister, is replacing Gething who tendered his resignation last week after a tumultuous four months in office, marked by controversies over donations and the dismissal of ministers.

Baroness Morgan said after her appointment was confirmed: “I am truly honoured to become the first woman to lead Welsh Labour and to be put forward as our party’s nominee to become the next first minister of Wales.

“At this pivotal time for our country, strength, stability, and unity will be my guiding principles. I want to ensure that everyone in Wales has the opportunity and ability to fulfil their potential.

“Huw Irranca-Davies and I stood proudly as a partnership, and we are delighted to have received the overwhelming support of Welsh Labour MSs and support from across Wales and the wider Labour movement. When we pledged unity, we meant it – and that is how we will lead.

“Working with colleagues across the Senedd and standing shoulder to shoulder with Keir Starmer’s UK Labour Government, my focus will be on improving the things that matter most for everyone in our great country. Through my leadership, Wales – and what is best for our country – will always come above all else.”

Eluned Morgan is set to become the new leader of Welsh Labour and is poised to become the first female First Minister of Wales, following the closure of nominations without any other candidates entering the race. | Getty Images

Although Morgan has been confirmed as the party leader, she won't immediately become First Minister. This requires a confirmation vote in the Senedd, which is on recess until September. The Senedd could be recalled sooner if the Labour leadership contest concludes and Gething formally resigns to the King.

Elin Jones, the Llywydd (presiding officer), can recall the Senedd with adequate notice for members to attend, who can vote remotely if they are in the UK. Welsh Conservatives have already requested a recall should Morgan win, with party leader Andrew RT Davies stating this would "give Wales greater stability."

Meanwhile, Plaid Cymru has called for a snap election. Their leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth, argues that Morgan's leadership would bring "more of the same," insisting that a fresh election is necessary for the Welsh Government's legitimacy. However, RT Davies has dismissed these calls as "hot-headed," noting that a new election would otherwise not be due until 2026.

Labour’s ruling body had planned for a new leader to be in place by September 14, with the First Minister's transition on September 18. Baroness Morgan received the majority support within the Labour group, though some members, including Hannah Blythyn and outgoing First Minister Vaughan Gething, have not publicly supported any candidate. Lee Waters, the MS for Llanelli, also refrained from nominating anyone.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has welcomed Morgan as Welsh Labour leader. He said: “Eluned’s election as Welsh Labour leader and candidacy for first minister is fantastic news for Wales and for the Labour Party.

“Eluned brings with her a wealth of experience and a track record of delivery, and as the first woman to lead Welsh Labour, she is already making history. Just three weeks ago, people across Wales voted overwhelmingly for a changed Labour Party to lead a Government in Westminster.

“We have been given a strong mandate to deliver change for working people, and I look forward to working hand-in-hand with Eluned to deliver on our promises to Wales and Britain.”

Baroness Morgan has been a member of the Senedd for Mid and West Wales since 2016 and a peer in the House of Lords since 2011, currently listed as on leave. From 1994 to 2009, she was a Member of the European Parliament. She has promoted herself as a "unity candidate" amidst the Labour group’s recent internal disputes, particularly following Gething's controversies over campaign donations and ministerial dismissals.

The leadership transition follows significant upheaval, with four members of Gething’s government resigning last week, citing leadership concerns. Gething himself decided to step down after only taking over in March, having faced criticism over a £200,000 campaign donation from a company owned by a man with past environmental convictions. This controversy led to a vote of no confidence in the Senedd last month and further criticism within his party.

