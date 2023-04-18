Knife crime has increased by 34% in the last decade in England and Wales, prompting home secretary Suella Braverman to launch a review

Criminals who buy or sell machete and so-called zombie knives could face longer prison sentences in England and Wales as the government aims to impose tougher restrictions to prevent knife crime.

Certain blades which are “designed to look menacing” and used “with the intention to threaten” are not currently prohibited but would also be outlawed under the proposed measures, according to the Home Office.

Knife crime has increased by 9% in the last year and 34% in the past decade with an estimated 45,000 offences taking place in England and Wales in the year ending March 2022, according to the latest official figures.

But what is a zombie knife and what has the government said about plans to tackle knife crime? Here is everything you need to know.

What is a zombie knife?

A zombie knife is a type of weapon with blades that can be up to two feet long. The term zombie knife is used as they mimic weapons that are frequently used in horror or thriller films, particularly those related to a zombie apocalypse.

They are often sold as collector’s items to the public, but police believe they are increasingly being carried by criminals. Zombie knives often appear more intimidating than a normal knife and they typically have bright colours and emblazoned words on them.

Suella Braverman has announced plans to tackle knife crime. (Getty Images)

How has the government responded to knife crime?

While machetes and other similar knives can have legitimate uses in areas such as gardening and agriculture, the Home Office said that criminals were buying, selling and using larger bladed weapons to intimidate people and cause serious harm.

The government has announced that a seven-week consultation will take place with the public to define the types of machetes and large knives which need to be banned.

Home secretary Suella Braverman said: “The thugs wielding these deadly knives aim to terrorise their victims and the public, and too often even carry out horrific or fatal attacks. They are emboldened by the cowardly idea that carrying these blades inflates their own status and respect.”

Under current rules, the possession of machetes and zombie knives are not outlawed unless they feature images or words which suggest they could be used for violence.

Police are therefore unable to seize such weapons if they are found in someone’s home. However, under the new plans, police could be given greater authority to confiscate these weapons.

The maximum penalty for importing, manufacturing or supplying banned offensive weapons to under-18s could also be increased from six months to two years.

What has Labour said?

The opposition has pointed out that previous Conservative home secretaries have already promised to ban zombie knives: Theresa May in 2016, Amber Rudd in 2017, Sajid Javid in 2018 and Priti Patel in 2021.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: "These knives should have been banned years ago. Knife crime devastates lives and rips apart communities and the government must do all it can to prevent it.

