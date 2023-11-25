Pope Francis, the 86-year old Pontiff has cancelled his planned audiences because he is suffering from 'mild flu.' Photograph by Getty

According to the Vatican, the 86-year old Pope Francis has cancelled his planned audiences because he is suffering from ‘mild flu.’ “The Holy Father’s audiences scheduled for this morning are cancelled due to a mild flu,” said the Vatican in a statement. The pontiff holds meetings with the officials on Saturdays, and his next public appearance is scheduled for Sunday, when the Pope is expected to address crowds (which he does weekly) in St Peter’s Square.

Sky News reported that the Pope “is also due to attend the upcoming COP28 conference on climate change in Dubai where he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with world leaders attending the event. Recently pressed over his health issues in an interview, Francis who turns 87 next month, quipped in what has become his standard response: “Still alive, you know.”

