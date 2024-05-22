Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paula Vennells is speaking publicly about the Horizon IT scandal for the first time in almost a decade at the Post Office inquiry.

Disgraced ex-Post Office chief Paula Vennells has told the inquiry that she allowed the Horizon IT scandal to grow as she was “too trusting”.

The former CEO is giving evidence to the statutory inquiry for the next three days, which is the first time she’s spoken publicly about the scandal for almost a decade. She started by apologising to “all that sub-postmasters and families… have suffered” and then said one of her issues was that she was “too trusting”.

This may ring on deaf ears to the more than 900 sub-postmasters who were given criminal convictions after faulty Fujitsu accounting software made it appear as though money was missing from their shops. Many more were left destitute, losing their homes and livelihoods, as the Post Office relentlessly pursued them, continually claiming there were no issues with its computer system.

The scandal, described as the UK's “biggest miscarriage of justice”, was highlighted by the ITV drama series called Mr Bates vs the Post Office. Tragically, at least four sub-postmasters have committed suicide in the midst of battling the Post Office.

Ahead of Vennells’ evidence, former sub-postmaster and campaigner Chris Head told NationalWorld: “We just need her to tell the truth. It is only right we hear her side of the story.” The 65-year-old ordained priest was Post Office boss from 2012 to 2019 – a time period in which the company was beginning to have to deal with the fall-out of potential wrongful subpostmaster convictions.

Paula Vennells, pictured in 2012, has opted to hand back her CBE. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

The has been urged by the scandal’s victims to tell the truth in the lead-up to her evidence and “come clean” with any personal wrongdoings. The probe previously heard Vennells had hoped that there would not be an independent inquiry – even having her number blocked by ex-head of IT Lesley Sewell after seeking her help to avoid one.

Just hours before her evidence, an email surfaced which showed Vennells describe potential wrongful convictions of sub-postmasters as “very disturbing” more than a year before the company halted prosecutions. For years afterwards, the Post Office continued to wrongly insist that the Fujitsu software, which showed the sub-postmasters’ balances, could not be altered externally.

What has Paula Vennells said?

Opening her evidence at the Post Office inquiry, Vennells apologised to sub-postmasters and their families. She said: “I would just like to say, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to do this, how sorry I am for all that sub-postmasters and their families and others have suffered as a result of all of the matters that the inquiry is looking into. I followed and listened to all of the human impact statements and I was very affected by them.”

She was first asked by counsel to the inquiry, Jason Beer KC, if she was “the unluckiest CEO in the United Kingdom?” Vennells responded by saying: “One of my reflections of all of this – I was too trusting. I did probe and I did ask questions and I’m disappointed where information wasn’t shared and it has been a very important time for me… to plug some of those gaps.”

She added that she had “no sense that there was any conspiracy at all” at the Post Office to cover up or deny her information.

