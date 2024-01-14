Israel rally Trafalgar Square: Thousands gather in London for first major pro-Israel demonstration of 2024
Thousands of people have gathered in Trafalgar Square in London for a pro-Israel rally
Thousands of people have gathered in Trafalgar Square in London for a pro-Israel rally to mark 100 days of the Israel-Hamas war. The protest takes place just 24 hours after Saturday's pro-Palestine march through London.
People have been pictured holding posters of those who were taken hostage during the October 7 Hamas attacks. Another poster which reads “100 days in hell” was also spotted.
The crowd of pro-Israel protestors were heard chanting "bring them home now", in reference to more than 130 hostages still being held. Meanwhile an organiser took to a stage to declared he has “never been prouder to be Jewish”.
The event - called “Stand with Israel - is the first major pro-Israel demonstration to take place in the UK since the October 7 atrocities by Hamas. Additionally, it has been co-organised by the Israeli embassy in London and Israeli government’s chief spokesman, Eylon Levy, is billed as the headline speaker.
On Saturday (January13), hundreds of thousands pro-Palestinian protestors marched through Central London. It was the second major demonstration of the new year against the war in Gaza.
The rally - organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) - took place days after the UK and US carried out airstrikes against Yemen. The Metropolitan Police confirmed six people were arrested and charged during the march in London on Saturday, following instances of public disorder and antisocial behaviour.
