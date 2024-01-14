Thousands of people have gathered in Trafalgar Square in London for a pro-Israel rally

Israel rally Trafalgar Square: Thousands gather in London for first major pro-Israel demonstration of 2024

Thousands of people have gathered in Trafalgar Square in London for a pro-Israel rally to mark 100 days of the Israel-Hamas war. The protest takes place just 24 hours after Saturday's pro-Palestine march through London.

People have been pictured holding posters of those who were taken hostage during the October 7 Hamas attacks. Another poster which reads “100 days in hell” was also spotted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crowd of pro-Israel protestors were heard chanting "bring them home now", in reference to more than 130 hostages still being held. Meanwhile an organiser took to a stage to declared he has “never been prouder to be Jewish”.

The event - called “Stand with Israel - is the first major pro-Israel demonstration to take place in the UK since the October 7 atrocities by Hamas. Additionally, it has been co-organised by the Israeli embassy in London and Israeli government’s chief spokesman, Eylon Levy, is billed as the headline speaker.

Thousands of people have gathered in Trafalgar Square for a pro-Israel rally to mark 100 days of the Israel-Hamas war

On Saturday (January13), hundreds of thousands pro-Palestinian protestors marched through Central London. It was the second major demonstration of the new year against the war in Gaza.