The UK will face travel chaos at the end of June, after the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have confirmed they will be taking part in a three day strike.

The strike has been dubbed the “biggest rail strike in modern history” with over 40,000 employees and 13 companies impacted.

Members voted for strike action amid growing pay concerns and job losses in the sector.

In response, the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the action was “incredibly disappointing” and could “drive passengers away from the rail network for good.”

The rail strike, which will occur during the busy festival season, is expected to cause widespread disruption.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rail strike and what companies are impacted.

When is the rail strike?

The RMT have scheduled the strike for 21, 23, and 25th of June, 2022.

The UK is preparing for the largest strike “in modern history” (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

What’s caused the rail strike?

RMT union members voted for strike action in May over concerns about pay rises and job losses in the sector.

General secretary Mick Lynch explained that “railway workers have been treated appallingly.

“We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1% and rising.

“Rail companies are making at least £500m a year in profits, whilst fat cat rail bosses have been paid millions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This unfairness is fuelling our members anger and their determination to win a fair settlement.”

Which companies are striking?

The strike is set to impact 13 train companies and an estimated 40,000 employees.

Action will also extend to ScotRail members in Scotland and the London Underground will take part in the first day of the strike on 21 June.

Here are the 13 companies that will be impacted by the strike in England:

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

LNER

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Great Western Railway

Northern Trains

South Eastern Railway

South Western Railway

TransPennine Express

Avanti West Coast

West Midlands Trains

What events will be impacted?

There are growing concerns the strike will cause widespread disruption across the UK.

The weekend at the end of June has plenty of events taking place, including: Glastonbury Festival, Ed Sheeran at Wembley Stadium and the HeadingleyThird Test cricket match which will see England play New Zealand.

Rail strike when is it and how could it impact you? (Pic: National World/ Mark Hall)

Other events planned include concerts by Elton John and the Rolling Stones in London’s Hyde Park and a Commonwealth Heads of State meeting.

What has the government said?

In a statement the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the action was “incredibly disappointing” and could “drive passengers away from the rail network for good.”

He added: “The pandemic has changed travel habits - with 25% fewer ticket sales and the taxpayer stepping in to keep the railways running at a cost of £16 billion, equivalent to £600 per household. We must act now to put the industry on a sustainable footing.

“We are working with industry to reduce disruption caused by strike action, but unions are jumping the gun by announcing this when talks have only just begun.

“We once again want to urge the unions to come to talks with the rail industry so we can work together to build a better, more modern, passenger-focused railway.”