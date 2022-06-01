Union bosses have warned the potential strike over job security and pay could go on for a ‘very long time’

Talks between unions, the government and rail operators are ongoing, although the chances of strike action being averted are thought to be low.

Government has accused unions of “jumping the gun,” over claims it is preparing for a “sustained period of industrial action”.

When is the national rail strike going to happen?

The RMT union secured a mandate for national strike action last month following a huge national ballot, prompting warnings from the government about restrictive measures to weaken the strike.

No dates have been set for a national strike yet, as talks are still ongoing.

The RMT confirmed on Monday (31 May) that it was still taking part in negotiations.

If strike action does go ahead, unions will have to give at least two week’s notice.

Speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said strikes could take place “very soon,” and may go on for “a very, very long time”.

The union’s ruling committee will meet next week, on 7 June, to reassess their position and set dates for phases of industrial action.

In a statement, Mr Lynch said: "Our participation in the proposed discussions does not mean RMT has reached agreement with any of the train operating companies, Network Rail or with the Government’s current proposals.

"The union has the same position as it always has - to seek job security with a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies; that any changes to structures, working practices, or conditions have to be agreed with our union, not imposed; and that our members deserve a negotiated pay increase that addresses the rising cost of living.

"RMT will continue to make active preparations for a sustained campaign of industrial action while discussions continue."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “It is incredibly disappointing the unions have decided to take action that could drive passengers away from the rail network for good.

“The pandemic has changed travel habits – with 25% fewer ticket sales and the taxpayer stepping in to keep the railways running at a cost of £600 per household – but we must act now to put the industry on a sustainable footing.

“We will work with industry to reduce disruption caused by strike action, but Unions are jumping the gun by announcing this when talks have only just begun. We once again want to urge the unions to come to talks with the rail industry so we can work together to build a better, more modern, passenger-focussed, railway.”

Aside from the national strike ballot, there are a number of individual industrial disputes within the transport sector currently.

Will the strike be disruptive?

The ballot for strike action secured by the RMT is one of the largest in recent years, with workers on 13 of 15 train operators voting in favour of action.

This will mean that virtually every part of the country will be impacted, with limited options available to the government and operators to keep services running during the strike.

There will likely be a number of 24-hour strikes spread across a number of days, with workers walking out from all parts of the rail network.

There has been speculation that rail travel could be limited to around 12 hours per day along with a reduction in the number and frequency of trains running, with key lines prioritised.

Depending on the extent of the actions, the impact on freight and supply-chains could vary, though the Government has stressed that it has contingency plans in place to “mitigate any disruption”.

A spokesman for the Department for Transport said: “The movement of vital goods is absolute priority during any disruption caused by union industrial action.

“We are working closely with Network Rail and the rail freight sector on contingency planning to mitigate any disruption industrial action may cause to passenger and freight services.