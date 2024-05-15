Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who has gone missing from a mental health unit has been described as a potential risk to the public

An alert has been issued after a man went missing from a mental health unit - and the public have been told not to approach him.

Keel James - also known as James Keel - is 35, 6ft 2in, slim, and has balding fair hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen on Monday (May 13) morning at the Redwood centre in Shrewsbury. When he left the secure unit, he was wearing a navy fluffy hoody and grey jogging bottoms.

Police say he is “currently being treated as a missing person but potentially poses a risk to the public, therefore the public is advised not to approach him and instead ring 999 immediately”.