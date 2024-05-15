Redwoods centre Shrewsbury: Alert over missing man Keel James - public asked to call 999
and live on Freeview channel 276
An alert has been issued after a man went missing from a mental health unit - and the public have been told not to approach him.
Keel James - also known as James Keel - is 35, 6ft 2in, slim, and has balding fair hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen on Monday (May 13) morning at the Redwood centre in Shrewsbury. When he left the secure unit, he was wearing a navy fluffy hoody and grey jogging bottoms.
Police say he is “currently being treated as a missing person but potentially poses a risk to the public, therefore the public is advised not to approach him and instead ring 999 immediately”.
The Redwood centre runs a range of mental health services, including a secure inpatient unit.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.