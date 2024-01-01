Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Clockwise from top left, Tesla and Space X's Elon Musk, LVMH's Bernard Arnault, Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Meta/Facebook's Mark ZuckerbergClockwise from top left, Tesla and Space X's Elon Musk, LVMH's Bernard Arnault, Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Meta/Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg
Clockwise from top left, Tesla and Space X's Elon Musk, LVMH's Bernard Arnault, Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Meta/Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

Richest men in the world 2024: Tesla and Space X's Elon Musk, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

American website Forbes has revealed the current 10 richest men in the world

By Tom Morton
20 minutes ago

As we move into 2024, we can expect another year dominated by the tech oligarchy who now make up the most influential people in the world. 

Elon Musk’s every move and utterance makes headline news, while is continuing rivalry with Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg adds a personal dimension to social media and rich lists. The American website Forbes tracks the value of the ultra-wealthy - and here’s their running order on the first day of January 2024.

Forbes says: “Billionaires at the top of the Forbes list had a pretty good December—at least in terms of their stockholdings. As of January 1, 2024, seven of the world’s top 10 richest people are wealthier than they were a month ago.  Together the world’s 10 richest people, according to Forbes, are worth $1.47 trillion as of the strike of midnight on January 1—up from $1.44 trillion a month ago. The two biggest gainers in the past month (in dollar terms) were Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault; each is up $9.4 billion compared with December 1 due to increases in the share price of their respective companies.”

Arnault was the world’s richest person at the start of last year, but was overtaken by Musk in June.

Elon Musk has a net worth of $251.3bn. He’s the CEO of electric car firm Tesla, rocket firm Space X and social media platform X, which was Twitter. The 52-year-old lives in Texas and while he is currently the richest person in the world, his fortune was at peak worth $320bn.

1. Elon Musk

Elon Musk has a net worth of $251.3bn. He’s the CEO of electric car firm Tesla, rocket firm Space X and social media platform X, which was Twitter. The 52-year-old lives in Texas and while he is currently the richest person in the world, his fortune was at peak worth $320bn. Photo: Getty

Bernard Arnault, who owns luxury goods firm LVMH, is worth $200.7bn. He is 74 and lives in Paris, and among the brands owned by LVMH are Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Moet & Chandon, Sephora and Tiffany & Co.

2. Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault, who owns luxury goods firm LVMH, is worth $200.7bn. He is 74 and lives in Paris, and among the brands owned by LVMH are Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Moet & Chandon, Sephora and Tiffany & Co. Photo: via WikiCommons

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon, of which he was CEO until 2021, and is worth $168.4bn. He grew the company from an online bookseller to an all-encompassing shopping site, with spin-offs into Amazon Prime television. Bezos, 59, lives in Washington state in the US and now also owns the Washington Post.

3. Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon, of which he was CEO until 2021, and is worth $168.4bn. He grew the company from an online bookseller to an all-encompassing shopping site, with spin-offs into Amazon Prime television. Bezos, 59, lives in Washington state in the US and now also owns the Washington Post.

Larry Ellison, who cofounded software firm Oracle in 1977, is the fourth richest man in the world with a $135.3bn net worth. The 79-year-old is still chairman and chief technology officer of the company. In 2012, Ellison bought the Hawaiian island of Lanai for $300 million and moved there, although still has homes in California.

4. Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison, who cofounded software firm Oracle in 1977, is the fourth richest man in the world with a $135.3bn net worth. The 79-year-old is still chairman and chief technology officer of the company. In 2012, Ellison bought the Hawaiian island of Lanai for $300 million and moved there, although still has homes in California. Photo: Chris Ison (PA)

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Mark ZuckerbergElon MuskAmazonFacebookForbes

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.