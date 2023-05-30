The Prime Minister says debates on divisive issues like transgender rights are important for a “tolerant society”

Rishi Sunak has intervened in a row about whether a gender-critical academic - who says transgender women are not women - should be allowed to give a speech at Oxford University.

Professor Kathleen Stock is due to address the Oxford Union this evening (30 May). LGBT+ campaigners called for her invitation to be withdrawn but the Prime Minister said debate was a hallmark of a “tolerant society”.

Who is Kathleen Stock?

Stock made headlines in 2021 when she announced she would be leaving her job as a philosophy professor at the University of Sussex after what she described as a “very difficult few years”.

At the end of 2020, she was awarded an OBE for services to higher education. In response, more than 600 academic philosophers signed an open letter - criticising the government for honouring what they described as her “harmful rhetoric” on gender identity. Stock supports laws to protect transgender people from fear or violence, but has raised concerns about trans women having access to single-sex spaces like toilets and changing rooms, saying many of them are “still males with male genitalia”.

Kathleen Stock receiving her OBE from Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace

Following her resignation from Sussex, the university said campuses “must remain places where everyone - staff or student - has the right to, and benefits from, lawful freedom of speech” and Stock’s departure was “a loss to us all”.

What’s happening in Oxford today?

Stock is due to speak at the Oxford Union - the 200-year-old debating society - at 5pm. The Union says it will allow students to challenge her, and will offer “welfare resources” to those attending.

Ahead of her appearance, a Trans+ Pride rally will be held in Oxford city centre, followed by a march to the Union’s entrance. There have been warnings of a counter-protest.

Oxford University’s LGBTQ+ Society previously called on the Union to rescind Stock’s invitation, suggesting it was promoting and legitimising “hateful views”. It also accused the Union of “disregarding” the welfare of the society’s members under the guise of free speech - and more than 100 Oxford academics have signed a letter backing any students who wanted to challenge Stock. Earlier this month, 40 other academics wrote to the Daily Telegraph expressing their support for her.

What has Rishi Sunak said?

Speaking to the Telegraph, the Prime Minister said: “A free society requires free debate. We should all be encouraged to engage respectfully with the ideas of others”.

“University should be an environment where debate is supported, not stifled. We mustn’t allow a small but vocal few to shut down discussion. Kathleen Stock’s invitation to the Oxford Union should stand”.

“Agree or disagree with her, Professor Stock is an important figure in this argument. Students should be allowed to hear and debate her views”.

What has Stock herself said?

In an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, ahead of the premiere of a Channel 4 programme this evening called Gender Wars, Stock said she recognised she was causing upset but insisted there was a need for a free debate about transgender issues.