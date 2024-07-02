Rita Fleming, 70, who was found dead in west London Picture released by the Metropolitan Police | Picture released by the Metropolitan Police

Police want help to establish how a 70-year-old woman died.

Detectives are investigating after Rita Fleming was found dead in her home. Police were called because people were worried about her, and after officers broke in they found her. She was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened in Golborne Road, west London, just north of Notting Hill at about 9.45am on Sunday, 23 June.

At this stage, Rita’s death is being treated as unexpected and unexplained and detectives continue to investigate the circumstances. A post-mortem examination has taken place. Rita’s next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “My team continues to work to establish the events that led to Rita’s death. This includes trying to build as comprehensive a picture as possible about her movements in the days prior to her being found.

“I would ask anyone who saw or heard from Rita from June 20 to 23, or anyone who has information they think could be relevant to this investigation, to get in contact with police immediately.”