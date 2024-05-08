Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Russian spy is set to be expelled from the UK, amid a government crackdown on Vladimir Putin’s intelligence operation in this country.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said the Russian defence attaché to the UK was to be removed as he is an “undeclared military intelligence officer”. The attaché, named as Colonel Maxim Elovik, appears to have been in the UK since at least 2014 and has been pictured at wreath-laying ceremonies commemorating Russian war dead in 2020 and 2023.

Prior to his posting in London, Colonel Elovik served as an assistant military attache at Russia’s embassy in Washington DC. The government is also removing diplomatic premises status from several Russian-owned buildings as it says they’ve been used for spying. These include Seacox Heath – a Russia-owned property in Sussex – and the Trade and Defence Section in Highgate, north London.

The government said it had summoned the Russian ambassador to state that such espionage “will not be tolerated”. Announcing the measures, Cleverly told the Commons: “Our message to Russia is clear. Stop this illegal war, withdraw your troops from Ukraine, cease this malign activity.” He explained: “Today, in conjunction with the Foreign Secretary, I am announcing a package of measures to make clear to Russia that we will not tolerate such apparent escalations.

“I can tell the House that we will expel the Russian defence attache, who is an undeclared military intelligence officer. We will remove diplomatic premises status from several Russian-owned properties in the UK, including Seacox Heath house, a Russian-owned property in Sussex, and the trade and defence section in Highgate, which we believe have been used for intelligence purposes.

“We are imposing new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas, including capping the length of time Russian diplomats can spend in the UK.”

Home Secretary James Cleverly speaking to the media. PIC: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The government has long been concerned about Russian activity on UK soil. In 2006, former FSB officer Alexander Litvinenko who had defected to Britain was poisoned with polonium and killed. Russian agents again used poison, Novichok, to kill Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury in 2018.

In December, Foreign Office minister Leo Docherty revealed that Russian spies have been targeting British MPs, peers, civil servants and others with cyber-hacking since 2015. The government certainly believes that Russia has been more aggressive since the Ukraine invasion.

Speaking today (8 May), Cleverly warned that Moscow will make accusations of Russophobia and spread conspiracy theories in response to the UK’s latest action. The Home Secretary said: “In the coming days we should expect accusations of Russophobia, conspiracy theories and hysteria from the Russian government.

“This is not new and the British people and the British government will not fall for it, and will not be taken for fools by Putin’s bots, trolls and lackeys. Russia’s explanation was totally inadequate. Our response will be resolute and firm.”

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said: “Since the illegal invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s attempts to undermine UK and European security have become increasingly brazen.