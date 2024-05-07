Defence Secretary Grant Shapps is due to update MPs after the Ministry of Defence's third-party payroll system was broken into, with reports that China were behind the hack. (Credit: Getty Images)

The personal and banking details of armed forces personnel have been compromised after the Ministry of Defence’s third-party payroll systems were hacked.

Information of some serving and veteran armed forces members may have been compromised, with a small number of addresses also possibly accessed. The MoD took immediate action when the hack was identified, by taking the external network offline, stating: “We take cybersecurity extremely seriously. Our intelligence services do, our military does as well.” The government has not yet named where the source of the hack came from, but Sky News reports that China may be behind the attack. Defence Secretary Grant Shapps is due to update MPs on the cyber attack this afternoon, while cabinet minister Mel Stride told Sky News that the theory that China was behind the attack was “an assumption” the government was working with.

Labour’s shadow defence secretary John Healey said: “So many serious questions for the Defence Secretary on this, especially from Forces personnel whose details were targeted.”