One lucky Lotto player has scooped Saturday’s £10.6 million top prize meaning Wednesday’s jackpot will be an estimated £2 million.

The ticket-holder matched all six main numbers for the £10,633,323 top prize.

No one matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win £1 million.

There were 78 players who each won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.

The winning Lotto numbers were: 06, 08, 12, 33, 49, 59 and the bonus number was 42.

No players matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but six matched four numbers to claim £13,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were: 12, 13, 15, 22, 23 and the Thunderball number was 11.

No players matched five numbers and the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize, and there were three who scooped £5,000 for matching five numbers.