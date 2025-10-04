An episode of Have I Got News For You has been removed from BBC iPlayer. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Friday night current affairs quiz was fronted by Victoria Coren Mitchell, as it returned for its 70th series run on the BBC. She was joined by regular show team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton, as well as actors Sheila Hancock and Miles Jupp.

But the show’s take on the week’s headlines put a step wrong on the latest episode, as a segment about the government’s plans to introduce ID cards contained a claim that has been debunked. Coren Mitchell asked the teams who is set to benefit from the introduction of ID cards, prompting a couple of gags from the panellists.

She replied: ‘I was thinking of the company Multiverse, who has been chosen to run the digital ID cards scheme.’ She then asked whose company Multiverse was before answering her own question and telling the studio it’s a company founded by Tony Blair’s son Euan, before adding: ‘That’s a happy coincidence, isn’t it?’

However, fact-checking organisation FullFact has debunked that Multiverse has been chosen to run the government’s new digital ID scheme, after it circulated online. The publication said of the claim: ‘This isn’t true, according to both the government and Multiverse, which is an “upskilling company”, not a software developer.

‘The government has not announced any partner for the project.’

The BBC confirmed in a statement to Metro that the episode has been taken down so the section can be edited out. A spokesperson said: ‘This week’s Have I Got News for You contained an inaccurate story about Euan Blair’s company, Multiverse, being chosen to develop the government’s contract to produce digital ID cards.

‘Multiverse is not a software developer and there is no evidence of any involvement in the proposed digital ID scheme, therefore we have taken the episode off BBC iPlayer while we edit the relevant section out. We apologise for this unintentional editorial oversight.’