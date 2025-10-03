Tonight marks the first live eviction of Big Brother 2025.

This year’s Big Brother series is barely a week old and it’s already in full swing. We’ve had drama and game twists throughout the week, and while viewers have already seen Emily exit without the fanfare of a live studio audience, tonight’s show will see the first housemate of the series exit the show during a live eviction.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s live eviction.

Who is up for eviction in Big Brother tonight?

In tonight’s eviction, it’s a two-horse race to survive as Zelah goes up against Gani. There were no traditional nominations form the housemates this week, with Zelah and Gani both chosen to face eviction by the four newest housemates - George, Richard, Feyisola, and Cameron B.

Zelah was the first housemate to face eviction, after the new group chose him to receive the first ‘evil eye’ from Big Brother. This happened only hours after the new housemates entered the Big Brother house, and they later regretted putting Zelah up for nomination.

After interviewing the rest of the house to make their second decision, George,. Richard, Feyisola and Cameron decided that Gani would be the recipient of the next ‘evil eye’ amid feelings from some that his flamboyant nature was being played up for the cameras.

When is the live eviction?

The Live eviction will air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX on Friday, October 3. You will be able to watch the episode on catch-up on ITVX, however we aware that voting for the live eviction will close during the live broadcast.

How to vote on Big Brother live eviction

This year, viewers will be able to vote for free on evictions at itv.com/vote. After registering, you will be given the opportunity to vote five times while the voting window is open. It will be announced throughout the live broadcast when the vote has closed.

It was previously revealed that this year, viewers will be voting to save rather than voting to evict. Be aware of this before casting your vote to make sure you don’t end up helping to evict your favourite housemate!