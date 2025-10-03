A Britain’s Got Talent judge has been replaced on the panel after illness ruled them out of the first day of audition.

It was reported yesterday (October 2) that the first day of filming on the new series of the ITV talent show was thrown into chaos after Simon Cowell fell ill. The entire day of performances were postponed, with members of the public who were due to be in the audience of the show emailed to let them know that the event would no longer go ahead at Birmingham Hippodrome.

After cancelling Thursday’s auditions, there was hope that Simon would recover on time for Friday’s round of auditions. A source said at the time: “He’s on the mend now - and hoping to be fighting fit for tomorrow.”

However, BGT bosses were forced to draft in another famous face to fill his place after he didn’t improve by last night. It has now been revealed that Stacey Solomon will step in to replace the head judge to allow filming to go ahead while he recovers from his illness.

The first day of filming at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in Birmingham has been postponed after Simon Cowell reportedly fell ill. | Getty Images

A source told The Sun: “If she hadn't have stepped in then organisers were facing doing the show with three judges OR potentially cancelling the Birmingham auditions and they really did not want to do that.

“So many people were disappointed when yesterday's auditions were canceled they didn't want that to happen again, so Stacey was a great sport and stepped in. BGT are so grateful to her for agreeing at such short notice and it adds an extra bit of excitement to proceedings too.”

Stacey Solomon stepped in for Simon Cowell on the first day of filming for the new series of Britain's Got Talent. | Getty Images

However, Stacey will instead make an appearance at the Birmingham auditions, alongside Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and new judge KSI. Rapper and YouTube KSI, who featured as a guest judge last series, replaces Bruno Tonioli on the panel after the ex-Strictly star left the show to focus on his role on Dancing With The Stars in the US.

On joining the show full-time, KSI said: “I’m so grateful and happy to be a part of the Britain’s Got Talent team for another season. I had such a good time last year and I can’t wait to see some more top talent. I’m full of energy, ready to go and can’t wait to make this the most entertaining BGT season ever. Let’s do this.”