The first round of auditions for the new series of Britain’s Got Talent have been postponed after a judge “fell ill”.

The ITV competition show was set to kick off the first day of filming at the Hippodrome Theatre in Birmingham on Thursday, October 2. However, members of the public who has been set to sit in as part of the audience received emails letting them know that the show had been postponed.

It came as The Sun reported that head judge Simon Cowell had taken unwell prior to filming. A source told the newspaper: “Simon felt unwell in the last 24 hours. Judges often miss the odd audition because they don’t feel great - Simon, for example, has long suffered with migraines.

"But it was decided, as this was the first audition of the series, it was best to postpone - so we could launch with everyone on the panel. He’s on the mend now - and hoping to be fighting fit for tomorrow.”

The first day of filming at the Britain's Got Talent auditions in Birmingham has been postponed after Simon Cowell reportedly fell ill. | Getty Images

An official BGT spokesperson confirmed the news, saying in a statement: “Due to unforeseen circumstances today's filming of BGT has been postponed.”

Simon, who is hoping to return to full health to take part in the show as planned, is set to be on the judging panel alongside Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and incoming judge KSI. The rapper and YouTuber appeared as a guest judge last series but was announced as Bruno Tonioli’s full-time replacement after the ex-Strictly judge revealed he was departing the show.

Bruno said in a statement: “After three incredible series, I’ve sadly had to walk away from a job which has opened my eyes to so much incredible talent and step down as a judge on BGT. And whilst I look forward to filming a new series of Dancing With The Stars in the US, I will miss the chaos and joy that BGT brings, as well as all the wonderful people I’ve had the privilege of working with.

“They truly are a brilliant team who make brilliant television, and I know KSI will be a fantastic judge too, as he’s already proven this year.”

On joining the show as a fully-fledged member of the judging panel, KSI, whose real name is JJ Olatunji, said: “I’m so grateful and happy to be a part of the Britain’s Got Talent team for another season. I had such a good time last year and I can’t wait to see some more top talent. I’m full of energy, ready to go and can’t wait to make this the most entertaining BGT season ever. Let’s do this.”