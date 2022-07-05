The baby was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but sadly died a short time later

A baby boy has died after falling from the window of a seventh-floor flat in Leeds.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.25pm on Saturday (2 July) at Saville Green.

The one-year-old was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment, but sadly was pronounced dead a short time later, West Yorkshire Police said.

It is believed the boy lived in the flat with his mum and siblings, the Yorkshire Evening Post reports.

A baby boy has died after falling from the window of a seventh-floor flat (Photo: Google)

Inquiries ongoing

Inquiries are now being carried out to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “At 1.25pm on Saturday, July 2, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending Saville Green in Leeds where a child had fallen from the window of a flat.

"The one-year-old boy was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The incident is being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them."

‘I heard her screaming and I followed her down the stairs’

A neighbour said: “She’s a good mum, and a very nice person.

“I don’t know exactly what happened, but I heard her screaming and I followed her down the stairs.

“I’m very sad, she’s a very nice person.”

A young woman, who lives on the ground floor of the building, told the YEP that she came home on Saturday evening to see the flats blocked off by police.