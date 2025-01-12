Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A once-in-an-Earth-lifetime comet could be visible this week - for the first time in 160,000 years.

Comet C/2024 G3 (Atlas) is heading towards the inner solar system and will be closest to the Sun on Monday. Its name comes from the fact it was discovered using the Atlas survey system.

As it gets closer the lump of rock may become visible, because ice and frozen gases will sublimate - turn from solid to gas without becoming a liquid - and could create a ‘tail’. A best-case scenario for stargazers is that this will make the comet as bright as Venus in the night sky - although experts say comets are notoriously unpredictable and can often appear fainter than hoped.

However, some tips have been issued for anyone who wants to try to see the phenomenon.

Dr Shyam Balaji, researcher in astroparticle physics and cosmology at King’s College London, said: “The comet is expected to make its closest approach to the Sun (known as the perihelion) around January 13. However, as with all comets, its visibility and brightness can be unpredictable. Observers may have opportunities to spot it in the days around perihelion, depending on local conditions and the comet's behaviour.

“Current orbital calculations indicate it will pass about 8.3 million miles (0.09 AU) from the Sun. This relatively close approach classifies it as a sun-skirting comet, though not close enough to be a true ‘sungrazer’.

“While some predictions suggest it could become quite bright, comet brightness predictions are notoriously uncertain. Many comets end up being fainter than initially expected.

“Preliminary orbital calculations suggest this is likely a long-period comet, potentially taking thousands of years between solar system visits. However, precise orbital period calculations for newly discovered long-period comets can have significant uncertainty.

“Current predictions suggest the comet may be best observed from the Southern Hemisphere, though visibility conditions could change: in early January, look toward the eastern horizon before sunrise; after perihelion: try the western horizon after sunset.

“For observers in the Northern Hemisphere, including the UK, viewing conditions may be challenging due to the comet's position relative to the Sun. Visibility will depend heavily on local conditions and the comet's actual brightness. Observers should consult local astronomy resources for up-to-date viewing recommendations as the date approaches.”

How to view Comet C/2024 G3 (Atlas)

These are Dr Balaji’s viewing tips:

Find a location away from city lights

Consider using binoculars or a small telescope, as comets often appear dimmer than predicted

Use current astronomical software or websites to find the comet's latest position

Exercise caution when observing near sunrise or sunset

Check reliable astronomy websites for updated viewing information as the date approaches