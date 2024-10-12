Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A comet that was last visible from Earth when Neanderthals were alive could be spotted with the naked eye this weekend, scientists have said.

Comet A3 (Tsuchinshan-Atlas) has been called “the comet of the century” because of how bright and visible it could be, according to the Royal Astronomical Society (RAS).

Astronomers said it would last have been visible from our planet around 80,000 years ago, and was only discovered in January 2023. Stargazers in the southern hemisphere have already glimpsed Comet A3 but it can now also be seen in the northern hemisphere, the society said.

Between October 12 and 30, people may be able to see the comet using binoculars or even with the naked eye. This is the second chance people have had to see it as it was previously visible between September 27 and October 2. In a video on the society’s website, deputy director Dr Robert Massey said taking photos of the comet may be possible, particularly if using a digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera.

According to the RAS, the comet comes from the Oort Cloud – a giant spherical shell that surrounds our solar system and contains billions of objects including comets.

Comet C2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-Atlas seen over the hills near the village of Aguas Blancas, Lavalleja Department, Uruguay, at dawn on September 28 | Mariana Suarez/AFP/via Getty Images

Where do you look to see Comet A3?

The RAS says that this second window to see A3 will be a better chance than a fortnight ago. People need to look to the west just after sunset.

But despite the excitement of seeing such a rare phenomenon, Dr Massey tempered expectations.

“People are asking whether this will be some kind of ‘comet of the century’ – if you read some news outlets they imply that,” he said on the RAS website. “I don’t personally think that’s very likely. I think it’ll be a nice comet - and it looks as though it’s holding up for that - but it’s unlikely to be as easy to see as NEOWISE was in 2020 or Hale-Bopp in the late 1990s, which many of us still remember as being a really dazzling object.”

That doesn’t mean you can’t get a good picture of it, however. “It helps if you’ve got a good DSLR camera and can take a series of exposures – a lot of astrophotographers do so successfully,” Dr Massey said. “Also, if you have a good mobile phone camera and a small telescope, you can hold the mobile phone against the eyepiece of the telescope and try to take a picture that way.

It has been a good months for fans of astronomical phenomena. Earlier in the month the Draconid meteor shower arrived, and until the end of the month it may be possible to see the annual Orionid meteor shower. And the Northern Lights were in evidence across the country last night and, particularly, on Thursday.