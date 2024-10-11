Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has provided an update on where to catch the Northern Lights in the UK tonight.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Thursday's beautiful show of pink and green hues, the aurora borealis is expected to reappear, and many across the country are eager for another chance to witness it. However, the Met Office has cautioned that weather conditions tonight (October 11) may not be as favorable for viewing as they were the previous night.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Met Office indicated that most of the UK will experience limited visibility due to cloud cover. But one region in particular stands out as having the best opportunity to see the Northern Lights as they shift further north in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Lights could be seen right across the country last night.

Scotland offers the best chance to view the dazzling lights, with the peak viewing window expected between 9pm and midnight on Friday. The further north you go in Scotland, the better your chances of catching the display.

At 10pm on Friday, areas from Inverness and farther north will have a 100 per cent likelihood of seeing the Northern Lights, according to the Met Office.

In areas just south of Inverness, there remains about a 75 per cent chance of witnessing the lights. However, moving as far south as Glasgow and Edinburgh reduces the likelihood to just 25 per cent.