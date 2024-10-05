Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A spectacular aurora may be visible in the UK tonight - here are some of the areas that may be best to spot it from.

As previously reported, the aurora looks set to grace UK skies overnight from Saturday evening (October 5) until Sunday morning (October 6). While cloud and rain may hinder visibility for some areas, the Met Office has given its latest advice on areas to catch the best glimpse.

The Met Office’s Space Weather aurora forecast for the northern hemisphere says: “At least one coronal mass ejection, perhaps two, are expected to arrive at between the UTC days of the Saturday 05 - Sunday 06 Oct. Following the arrival of the coronal mass ejection (most likely overnight tonight) aurora may become visible to the naked-eye, where skies are dark and clear and weather conditions allow, from Northern England and Northern Ireland northwards.

“There is a chance of aurora at peak becoming visible from Wales, as well as southern England, particularly where aided by long-exposure camera photography. Auroral activity should gradually lessen into the coming working week (barring new events).”

According to the Met Office’s forecast map, cloud cover is expected to be at its lowest overnight in northern Scotland, including Aberdeen as well as in patches across the Central Belt. Cloud may part as far south at Glasgow and Edinburgh by around 1am, possibly offering the glimpse of an aurora.

Cloud cover is also set to be patchy over parts of northern England, including Newcastle at around midnight, which may increase the opportunity of the aurora being spotted this far south.