The aim is to use digital pathology to examine body tissue samples as part of screening programmes

The aim is to use digital pathology to examine body tissue samples as part of screening programmes. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

Ministers approved a recommendation so cancer diagnoses could be made quicker after samples can be viewed digitally on a screen rather than via a microscope.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said it is taking forward the recommendation of the UK National Screening Committee to increase the use of digital pathology to examine body tissue samples as part of screening programmes. Officials said the change will boost breast, bowel and cervical cancer screening across the NHS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health minister Andrew Stephenson said: “We know the earlier cancer is detected the sooner it can be treated, and the greater the chances of survival and recovery. Cancer is already being diagnosed at an earlier stage, more often and the NHS is seeing and treating record numbers of cancer patients.

“Increased use of digital pathology will help the NHS to go further and faster and provide another weapon in our battle against cancer.”

The shift, announced on Monday, will help speed up diagnosis for patients and make it easier to identify cancers, the DHSC said, and it will also allow clinicians to gain second opinions on whether samples obtained are cancerous and allow laboratories to work more efficiently and quickly, officials said. NHS England is expected to issue guidance to pathology teams on the best way to use the technology.

In 2020, the UK National Screening Committee was asked by the National Co-ordinating Committee for Breast Pathology and the Royal College of Pathologists to consider the evidence regarding the use of whole slide imaging - a technique which allows slides to be reviewed digitally on a computer screen, rather than with a microscope.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The technology enables an image of the entire glass slide to be created in high resolution which can then be stored and viewed on a computer screen or mobile device and saved for later review.

A trial then assessed whether using digital microscopy was as effective as using microscopes and slides for screening samples, with results confirming it was.

Following the trial, the committee – an independent body that advises ministers and the NHS – agreed it was a safe option to complement or replace light microscopy.

Professor Sir Mike Richards, chairman of the UK National Screening Committee, said: “We need a high level of evidence when it comes to screening programmes so, alongside the National Institute for Health and Care Research, we sponsored vital research to assess the effectiveness of this technique.

Advertisement

Advertisement