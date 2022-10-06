A full moon appears every month - and the next one will be visible soon

The tenth full moon of the year, known as the Hunter’s Moon , is due to reach its peak in October .

That means, if you look up in the UK , the moon will appear to be bigger and brighter than it does on any other night of the month.

What exactly is the Hunter’s Moon, and when and where will it be visible?

Here’s what you need to know.

The Hunter’s Moon in the UK in 2020.

What is a full moon and why do they each have different names?

A full moon happens when the moon is completely illuminated by the sun’s rays and occurs when the earth is directly aligned between the sun and the moon.

This takes place every 29.5 days, or generally speaking once a month.

They each have different names because the early Native Americans tribes gave each full moon a nickname to keep track of their seasons and lunar months.

Most of the names relate to an activity or an event that took place at the time in each location.

However, it wasn’t a uniform system and tribes tended to name moons differently.

Colonial Americans adopted some of these moon names, however, and applied them to their own calendar system which is why they’re still in existence today.

October’s full moon is called the Hunter’s Moon as it came to signify the ideal time for hunting game, which were becoming fatter from eating falling grains, as people planned for the cold winter months ahead by preserving meats to help get them through.

When will the October full moon appear?

The Hunter’s moon will rise at 6.28pm on Sunday 9 October and set on the morning of Monday 10 October at 7.43am

It will reach its peak at 9.54pm on Sunday 9 October. If you want to view the moon, 8pm in the evening is an ideal time to start looking out for it. Just make sure you are comfy and patient as it could take a little while.

Will I be able to see the October full moon in the UK?

Yes, you will be able to see the October full moon in the UK.

The moon will be visible all the night of Sunday 9 October in the UK and across the northern hemisphere.

When the sun starts to set in the UK at 6.28pm on Sunday October 9, the moon will rise into a gradually darkening sky.

There should be good visibility across the UK, despite the weather. Rain and strong winds will spread from the northwest on Sunday, according to the Met Office, but there’s still a good chance you should catch a view of the moon at some point.

Why is the October full moon in Aries and what does that mean?

The full moon in Aries brings with it a period of deep consideration, helping people to make their decisions.